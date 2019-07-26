Friday schedule for NASCAR at Pocono, Iowa

NASCAR kicks off a split-venue weekend today at Pocono Raceway for the Cup and Truck Series, and at Iowa Speedway for the Xfinity Series.

Today’s schedule at Pocono features only the Trucks, who have two practices and qualifying. The Cup cars get going on Saturday.

The wunderground.com forecast for Pocono calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and zero percent chance of rain.

At Iowa, the Xfinity cars will have two practice sessions.

The wunderground.com forecast for Iowa calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Here’s Friday’s schedule for Pocono and Iowa with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Pocono Raceway

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying and impound; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

Iowa Speedway

2 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)