Friday schedule for NASCAR at Las Vegas

It will be a busy day today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There will be two Xfinity and two Cup practices (all on NBCSN). The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will have practice and qualifying during the day before racing at 9 p.m. ET. This is an elimination race in the Truck Series.

Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 97 degrees with 0% percent of precipitation at the green flag. Grant Enfinger won last year’s race.

Here is how Friday’s schedule looks:

(All times Eastern)

10 a.m. – Truck garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck final practice (no TV or radio)

12:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:30 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

5:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

7:15 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7:30 – 8:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

8:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

9 p.m. – Truck Series race (Stages 30/60/134 laps = 201 miles) (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

