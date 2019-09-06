Friday schedule for NASCAR at Indianapolis

A big weekend of racing begins today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

There are only two Xfinity Series practice sessions slated for today. The Cup Series kicks off its share of the weekend Saturday – with the main event being Sunday’s Brickyard 400, which will set the final two playoff spots.

Here is Friday’s schedule (with TV information):

(All times are Eastern)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

