Friday schedule for NASCAR at New Hampshire

The racing weekend for both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series kicks off today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Highlighting today’s schedule for Cup is one practice and qualifying, as well as two Xfinity practices.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

