Friday’s schedule for NASCAR at Bristol

Friday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway features two Cup practices and qualifying, as well as Xfinity Series qualifying and the Food City 300 race in the evening.

For tonight’s race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 82 degrees with 0% chance of precipitation at the green flag.

Here’s Friday’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup final practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN)

5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

5:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Food City 300 Xfinity race (Stages 85/170/300 laps = 159.9 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)