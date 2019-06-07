Friday schedule at Michigan, Texas

All three of NASCAR’s top national series are on track today but in two different locations.

Cup and Xfinity teams are at Michigan International Speedway. Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams are at Texas Motor Speedway.

The wunderground.com forecast for this weekend at Michigan calls for high temperatures in the 70s all weekend. There’s a small chance of rain throughout the weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast for Friday at Texas will see high temperatures in the high 80s.

Here is the day’s schedule for all three series:

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Texas Motor Speedway

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:35 p.m. – Qualifying; single truck/one lap (NASCAR.com)

7 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – SpeedyCash.com 400; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)