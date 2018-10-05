Friday schedule for Dover International Speedway

The Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend begins today at Dover International Speedway.

Cup teams will qualify for Sunday’s race and Xfinity teams will have two practice sessions for Saturday’s race.

Here’s the day’s schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m .- Xfinity garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBC Sports App; tape delayed on NBCSN at 5:30 p.m., MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)