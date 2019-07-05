Friday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Daytona
The Xfinity Series will hold its Circle K Firecracker 250 tonight at Daytona International Speedway. That will be preceded by qualifying for Saturday’s Cup Series race.
For the Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 84 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the race’s start time.
Here’s today’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
1 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver – crew chief meeting
3:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)
5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Circle K Firecracker 250; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)