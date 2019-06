Friday schedule at Chicagoland Speedway

Xfinity teams back in action on track after having last weekend off.

The tripleheader weekend also includes the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race tonight.

Cup teams are on track Saturday.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

1 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 p.m. – Truck garage opens

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

6:45 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

8:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

9 p.m. – Camping World 225; 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)