Friday scenarios for how players can advance at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Sixteen players will advance on Friday to the knockout stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. After three days of pool play, the top point earners from each group will move on to the one-and-done portion. If multiple players have matching records at the end of pool play, then they will compete in a playoff to determine who advances.
Here is a look at the Day 3 matchups and scenarios, according to the PGA Tour (points in parentheses):
GROUP 1: Scottie Scheffler (2) vs. Tom Kim (1); Alex Noren (0) vs. Davis Riley (1)
If Scheffler wins or ties, Scheffler advances.
If Kim and Riley each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Scheffler.
If Kim wins and Riley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Scheffler and Kim.
Noren is eliminated.
GROUP 2: Jon Rahm (1) vs. Billy Horschel (1.5); Keith Mitchell (0.5) vs. Rickie Fowler (1)
If Horschel wins, he advances.
If Horschel ties and Fowler wins, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Horschel ties and Mitchell wins or ties, Horschel advances.
If Rahm and Fowler each win, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Rahm wins and Fowler ties or loses, Rahm advances.
Mitchell is eliminated.
GROUP 4: Patrick Cantlay (2) vs. Brian Harman (2); K.H. Lee (0) vs. Nick Taylor (0)
The winner of the Cantlay-Harman match advances. A tie would force a playoff.
Lee and Taylor are eliminated.
GROUP 5: Max Homa (2) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (1); Kevin Kisner (0) vs. Justin Suh (1)
If Homa wins or ties, Homa advances.
If Matsuyama and Suh each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Homa.
If Matsuyama wins and Suh ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Matsuyama and Homa.
Kisner is eliminated.
Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship
GROUP 6: Xander Schauffele (2) vs. Tom Hoge (0); Aaron Wise (1) vs. Cam Davis (1)
If Schauffele wins or ties, Schauffele advances.
If Schauffele loses, he can still advance if Wise-Davis tie.
If Wise wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Davis wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
Hoge is eliminated.
GROUP 7: Will Zalatoris (0) vs. Ryan Fox (1); Harris English (1) vs. Andrew Putnam (2)
If Putnam wins or ties, Putnam advances.
If Fox and English each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Putnam.
If English wins and Fox ties or loses, it will force a playoff between English and Putnam.
Zalatoris is eliminated.
GROUP 8: Viktor Hovland (0) vs. Chris Kirk (0.5); Si Woo Kim (2) vs. Matt Kuchar (1.5)
If Kim wins or ties, Kim advances.
If Kuchar wins, Kuchar advances.
Hovland and Kirk are eliminated.
GROUP 9: Collin Morikawa (1.5) vs. Jason Day (2); Adam Svensson (0.5) vs. Victor Perez (0)
If Day wins or ties, Day advances.
If Morikawa wins, Morikawa advances.
Svensson and Perez are eliminated.
GROUP 10: Tony Finau (2) vs. Kurt Kitayama (1); Adrian Meronk (1) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (0)
If Finau wins or ties, Finau advances.
If Kitayama and Meronk each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Finau.
If Kitayama wins and Meronk ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Finau and Kitayama.
Bezuidenhout is eliminated.
GROUP 11: Matt Fitzpatrick (1) vs. Sahith Theegala (0); Min Woo Lee (1) vs. J.J. Spaun (2)
If Spaun wins or ties, Spaun advances.
If Lee and Fitzpatrick each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Spaun.
If Lee wins and Fitzpatrick ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Lee and Spaun.
Theegala is eliminated.
GROUP 12: Jordan Spieth (1) vs. Shane Lowry (0); Taylor Montgomery (2) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (1)
If Montgomery wins or ties, Montgomery advances.
If Spieth and Hughes each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Montgomery.
If Hughes wins and Spieth ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Montgomery and Hughes.
Lowry is eliminated.
GROUP 14: Tyrrell Hatton (0) vs. Russell Henley (1); Lucas Herbert (2) vs. Ben Griffin (1)
If Herbert wins or ties, Herbert advances.
If Henley and Griffin each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Herbert.
If Griffin wins and Henley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Griffin and Herbert.
Hatton is eliminated.
GROUP 15: Cameron Young (2) vs. Sepp Straka (0); Corey Conners (1) vs. Davis Thompson (1)
If Young wins or ties, Young advances.
If Young loses, he can still advance if Conners-Thompson tie.
If Conners wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Thompson wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
Straka is eliminated.
GROUP 16: Sungjae Im (1) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (0.5); J.T. Poston (2) vs. Maverick McNealy (0.5)
If Poston wins or ties, Poston advances.
If Im wins and Poston loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Im ties or loses, Poston advances.
Fleetwood and McNealy are eliminated.