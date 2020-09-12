Friday Richmond race results

Justin Allgaier scored his second Xfinity win of the season Friday night at Richmond Raceway.

Allgaier passed Justin Haley for the lead with 29 laps to go and went on the victory, the second of the season and 13th of his Xfinity career.

Haley finished second. Kyle Busch placed third. Austin Cindric was fourth. Ross Chastain was fifth.

NASCAR disqualified the car of Chad Finchum after it failed rear heights. Finchum finished 27th. He will be credited with a last-place finish.

POINTS

Michael Annett finished seventh, securing a playoff spot. Nine playoff spots have been secured, leaving three to be claimed. Holding those final three spots are rookie Riley Herbst, Ryan Sieg and Brandon Brown.

Brown holds the final playoff spot. He is 43 points ahead of Jeremy Clements.

