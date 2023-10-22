FRIDAY REWIND: Gruver football team pulls off a comeback for the ages

The Gruver football team trailed Sunray 34-7 in the second half of a de facto district championship game Friday night.

The final score ended up being 42-41 — in favor of the Greyhounds.

That's right. Gruver overcame a 27-point second half deficit, scoring in the final two minutes to climb within one and opting to go for two. The Greyhounds got it and stopped Sunray's explosive offense the next series to grab the win.

Both teams are going to the playoffs. That was determined the moment Booker dropped down to six-man earlier in 2023 to make it a four-team district. District titles still mean something, though, and after Gruver failed to clinch one last year, this appears to be a sign that they're very much back to what they used to be.

As for Sunray, they still have one of the deadliest offenses in the state. While the district title will have to wait another year, they're still a team to watch in the postseason.

Borger breaks through

The Greyhounds weren't the only team to pull off an epic comeback as the Borger Bulldogs may have just punched their ticket to the postseason. Borger trailed Levelland 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 28-10 at halftime before storming back to win 36-28.

The stakes were even higher for Borger. The Bulldogs now have one win in district while Levelland is winless with its lone remaining district contest against Seminole. Anything can happen, but assuming Levelland loses, Borger is going back to the playoffs in Dane Hamrick's first year as head coach. What a turnaround from last year's three-win season.

Miami makes it happen

Miami entered Friday as one of three undefeated teams in the Panhandle with its toughest task ahead of them in Follett. The Warriors had beaten Follet twice before, in 2019 during a rebuilding year for the Panthers and in 1998. For context, quarterback Haiden Thompson's father was a senior on that team.

Now, the Warriors have three wins against Follett and remain unbeaten on the year after a thrilling 36-30 victory. There's still two regular season games remaining, but after finishing 7-4 last year, Miami is 8-0 and looking like the best six-man squad in the area.

Sweet revenge for Bushland

Last year, Bushland was looking pretty unbeatable going into their annual district clash against Shallowater. Then, the Mustangs dominated them and ultimately won the district. This year, the Falcons' lone loss has come against Canadian while Shallowater has been having a down year by their lofty standards. Would Bushland strike back?

The answer turned out to be an emphatic yes as Bushland beat the Mustangs 28-3 to avenge last season's defeat. The victory sets up a massive showdown next week between Bushland and Dalhart. If Bushland wins, they lock up the district crown. If Dalhart wins, they'd sit in the drivers seat heading into the last week against Muleshoe.

Other bits and pieces

Shoutout to Canyon High for getting special needs student Slayde Fenton into the game late in their victory over Randall.

Tascosa's win against Caprock puts it in good position to take the last playoff spot in District 2-5A Division I assuming they can win one of their last two against either Lubbock-Cooper or Coronado.

In a tight contest for second place in District 3-3A Division II, Childress edged out Spearman in an exciting one.

While it's unlikely either team makes the postseason, Dimmitt and Tulia had a heck of an exciting game Friday night with the Bobcats winning 43-27.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Gruver High School football team completes comeback against Sunray