Friday Recruiting Roundup: Wisconsin lands 4-star running back and more

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers headline this week’s edition of College Sports Wire’s Friday recruiting roundup after landing four-star running back Dilin Jones, who is ranked as the No. 9 back in the country and the No. 135 player overall according to 247Sports.

The Maryland product is the highest-ranked player in the Badgers’ 2024 recruiting class. Overall, Wisconsin sits at No. 17 that cycle, just ahead of fellow Big Ten school the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Jones joins Jerrick Gibson (Texas Longhorns), James Peoples (Ohio State Buckeyes), Kevin Riley (Miami Hurricanes), Kameron Davis (Florida State Seminoles), and Dwight Phillips Jr (Georgia Bulldogs) as top 10 running backs to make their commitment.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire