Friday Recruiting Roundup: Top recruits make decisions and more from the College Wires

It was another busy week in the college football world on the recruiting trail, with multiple top prospects across the country making their decisions from coast to coast. The schools that made the most noise this week on the recruiting trail were not the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs or Ohio State Buckeyes.

Instead, it was the Pac-12’s Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats landed one of the country’s top prospects this weekend in defensive end Elijah Rushing. Rushing is considered a near consensus top-50 prospect within the recruiting industry with all four major recruiting rankings, ranking the 6-foot-6 edge rusher between No. 8 and No. 57 nationally.

It is also a major recruiting win for the Wildcats, as Rushing attends Salpointe Catholic in Tuscon, Arizona, which is just 10 minutes down the street from the University of Arizona.

