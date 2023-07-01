Friday Recruiting Roundup: Official visit season wraps up, commitments, and more from the College Wires

College Sports Wire’s Dylan Callaghan-Croley took the helm for the second edition of the Friday Recruiting Roundup this week and jumped right into the thick of things from the get-go much like editor Patric Conn did in the debut of the series.

The first official visit window of the 2024 recruiting cycle has come to an end with the flipping of the calendar from June to July, and when the clock struck midnight, a dead period begins in college football that will last for most of the remainder of the summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prospects at the end of the month can visit campuses again as many schools will hold one last camp, a recruiting bash, and other events for recruits to attend, but then once again will be a dead period until the start of the 2023 college football season.

Entering the new month, the Georgia Bulldogs clawed their way top of the recruiting rankings in a consensus style, holding commitments from top prospects such as quarterback Dylan Raiola, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, defensive back Peyton Woodyard and linebacker Demarcus Riddick, among others.

The Florida Gators also had a massively successful June and find themselves near the top of the rankings as well. So have the Stanford Cardinals, who have skyrocketed up rankings across the recruiting industry with a huge month on the recruiting trail.

Additionally, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon are all programs with consensus top-10 classes.

Advertisement

Programs like Clemson, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, and others are all sitting strong entering July but will have some work to do going forward to move up the team rankings.

Check out this news and more in this week’s Friday Recruiting Roundup.

More Football!

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best Florida sports moments this past academic year 2025 four-star ATH felt at home while visiting the Swamp Elite 2025 EDGE leaves first Florida visit wanting to come back 2025 four-star QB showing 'mutual interest' with Florida This Gators football commit just shut down his recruitment

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire