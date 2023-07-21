Friday Recruiting Roundup: Florida’s flip of FSU commit and more news

Florida football’s flip of four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams from FSU headlines this week’s edition of College Sports Wire’s Friday recruiting roundup, brought to you by editor Patrick Conn.

The coup was a big one for the Gators as they continue to threaten the kings of the recruiting rankings mountains with a healthy crop of prospects this summer. The ‘Noles might have won the annual game last season, but the Gators won an unofficial preseason matchup with their intrastate rivals.

Also mentioned is the coup the Tennessee Volunteers pulled off to lure five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews to Knoxville. The Vols beat out the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and USC Trojans for the blue-chip talent which quickly muted the din earlier in the week surrounding the program’s penalties for recruiting infractions.

