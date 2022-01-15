Friday recap: Lindstrom was NFL’s only guard to not allow a sack

It was a slow week for the Atlanta Falcons after wrapping their 2021 season with a forgettable loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Arthur Smith clarified his postgame comments on quarterback Matt Ryan, Chris Lindstrom accomplished something that no other guard in the NFL did in 2021, and two Falcons earned second-team All-Pro selections.

In today’s recap, we look at Atlanta’s path to cap flexibility, examine our new mock draft and end the week with some Kyle Pitts highlights.

Lindstrom in rare air

An impressive season for Chris Lindstrom 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KsGxRPy0rC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 13, 2022

Chris Lindstrom is probably feeling similar to how Alex Mack felt the last few seasons before the veteran center departed for the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Lindstrom, one of two first-round picks the team selected in 2019, has become a force on the inside of Atlanta’s offensive line. However, he’s getting very little help. Despite this, Lindstrom was the NFL’s only guard to not allow a sack in 2021.

Left tackle Jake Matthews is still a steady force up front. Outside of Lindstrom and Matthews, though, the Falcons have three huge question marks at the other three starting positions.

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris voted to All-Pro 2nd Team

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons 2022 offseason: The quest for cap space

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Story continues

Falcons Wire 7-round mock draft: Defense early

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons added two defensive players early in our new seven-round mock draft. The team finds upgrades at cornerback, EDGE, wide receiver, quarterback, running back, safety and guard.

Check out our complete mock draft here!

Foye makes history

The 7th most tackles in a single season (192) EVER for @foyelicious 😤 pic.twitter.com/vlzqWwtDAC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 10, 2022

Foye was passed over for the All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, but the former Yale safety has become a tackling machine. Oluokun’s 192 tackles are the seventh-most in NFL history and led the league in 2021. That production could cost the Falcons their top inside linebacker, however, as Oluokun is set to hit free agency.

It will be tough for Atlanta to retain him, but both parties have expressed interest in reuniting if the money can be worked out.

Falcons sign 19 players to reserve/future contracts

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons signed 17 players to reserve/future contracts on Monday, then added two more later in the week. Some notable players to sign with Atlanta include RB Caleb Huntley, former CFL WR Brayden Lenius and OLB Duke Ejiofor.

Check out the full list of 19 players to sign futures deals with the Falcons here!

Patterson is PFF's Breakout Player of the year

📈 91.4 receiving grade (1st among RBs)

📈 82.0 PFF grade (Highest of career)@ceeflashpee84: PFF’s Breakout Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/JBFJJ1cHnL — PFF (@PFF) January 13, 2022

Patterson was signed to a team-friendly contract and he went on to become one of Atlanta’s best players in 2021. The converted wide receiver/kick returner was named the Breakout Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus in their 2021 season awards feature. Patterson went over 1,100 all-purpose yards with 11 touchdowns, while earning PFF’s top running back grade.

Celebrate with Patterson’s top plays of 2021, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Cordarrelle Patterson brought the 🔥 all season! Top plays from @ceeflashpee84 in 2021 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XyNDoE01Ck — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2022

Arthur Smith won't box himself into a corner with Matt Ryan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Falcons highlights: Kyle Pitts' Top Plays of 2021

This is just the beginning for the rook! 🎱 pic.twitter.com/YuR9xI5luM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 14, 2022

Pitts finished the season with a modern-day NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,026). He wasn’t able to break Mike Ditka’s 60-year-old record, but that was pre-NFL merger and Pitts is arguably the best tight end prospect ever.

1

1