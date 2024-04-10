FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg baseball downs Casey-Westfield; Teutopolis softball shuts out Sullivan

Apr. 9—WINDSOR — The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg baseball team only needed two innings to rack up its runs.

The Hatchets scored four in the second and five in the sixth in their 9-2 win over Casey-Westfield outside Windsor High School.

Jackson Gurgel had two hits and three RBIs. Blayzz Verdeyen had two hits and scored once. Charley Spour had two hits and one RBI. Ben Bridges had one hit. Connor Manhart had one hit, one RBI, and scored once. Branson Tingley had one hit, one RBI, and scored twice, and Carter Verdeyen had one hit, two RBIs, and scored twice for the Hatchets (7-4).

Gurgel pitched and allowed six hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks to five strikeouts in seven innings.

Below are other scores from around the area.

SOFTBALL

Teutopolis 12, Sullivan 0

Teutopolis defeated Sullivan, 12-0, in Moultrie County.

Summer Wall and Kayleigh Zerrusen had three hits. Olivia Copple, Chloe Hoene, Malea Helmink, and CJ Apke had two, and Alyssa Tipton and Olivia Wermert had one for the Lady Shoes (9-7).

Tipton pitched and allowed three hits and one walk to eight strikeouts in five innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 18, Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 8

Cumberland defeated Farmer City (Blue Ridge), 18-8, at Toledo Volunteer Field.

Jade Carr, Ashton Tolen, and Libby McGinnis had three hits. Jadalyn Sowers, Katie Kingery, Shelby Kingery, and Noraa Cross had two, and Jenna Hougham and Avery Donsbach had one for the Lady Pirates (4-7, 3-0 Lincoln Prairie).

Aubrey Himes and Mia Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. Himes allowed four hits, four runs, and three walks to five strikeouts in four innings. Holsapple allowed four hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks to two strikeouts in two innings.

Newton 9, Farina (South Central) 2

Newton defeated South Central, 9-2, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Bailee Frichtl had three hits. Lilly Kessler had two, and Alisson Stanley, Lexie Grove, Audrie Reich, Allie Hermann, Amelia Collins, and Sally Mahaffey had one for the Lady Eagles (11-2).

Collins pitched and allowed eight hits, two runs, and one walk to four strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Lady Cougars (8-5), Bri Buchanan had two hits, and Kyra Swift, Kaitlyn Swift, Zoey Feldhake, Amelia Montes, Emily Rose, and Ella Watwood had one hit.

Lauren Johnson pitched and allowed 11 hits, nine runs (seven earned), and six walks to four strikeouts in six innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Paris 6, Effingham (H.S.) 3

Effingham fell to Paris, 6-3, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Blayne Pals (E) fell to Drake Bartos (P) 3-6, 2-6. Cannon Bockhorn (E) fell to Marcus Mitchell (P) 4-6, 2-6. Ross Schaefer (E) fell to Robert Wells (P) 3-6, 4-6. Evan Pryor (E) beat Hudson David (P) 6-3, 6-1. Rece Kinney (E) beat Eli Brinkerhoff (P) 7-5, 7-6, and Blake Hagler (E) fell to Devin Milner (P) 2-6, 3-6.

In doubles matches, Pals and Schafer beat Mitchell and Wells 6-0, 6-3. Pryor and Preston Siner (E) fell to Bartos and David 1-6, 3-6, and Hagler and Bockhorn fell to Brinkerhoff and Milner 0-6, 4-6.

BASEBALL

Effingham (H.S.) 10, Dieterich 2

Effingham defeated Dieterich, 10-2, at Evergreen Hollow Park.

Camden Raddatz had four hits. Kaiden Nichols, Colton Webb, Brody Boehm, and Braden Verdeyen had two, and Jude Traub had one for the Flaming Hearts (9-2).

Peter Rosen and Brayden Tucker pitched for EHS. Rosen allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), and four walks to four strikeouts in five innings. Tucker allowed one hit in two innings.

As for the Movin Maroons (2-5), Andrew Hall, Dominic Ashley, Gavin Meinhart, and Jaxon Funneman had one hit.

Gavin French, Mason Lidy, and Ashley pitched for Dieterich. French allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Lidy allowed four hits, four runs, and one walk in 1 1/3 innings, and Ashley allowed one hit, one run, and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.

Teutopolis 9, Flora 2

Teutopolis defeated Flora, 9-2, at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.

Mitch Koester, Conner Hoelscher, Evan Waldhoff, Garrett Gaddis, and Brett Kreke had hits for the Wooden Shoes (8-4).

Logan Lawson pitched for T-Town and allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks to five strikeouts in seven innings.

Neoga 10, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Neoga defeated Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville, 10-0, at Neoga High School Baseball Field.

Colin Blazich had three hits, and Matt Propst, Trey Sheehan, Brock Lanham, James Ballinger, Josiah Gentry, Keaton Lacy, and Landon Titus had one for the Indians (3-6).

Blazich, Riley Durdel, Titus, and Micah Staszak pitched for Neoga. Blazich allowed two hits and one walk to two strikeouts in two innings. Durdel allowed two walks to one strikeout in two innings. Titus pitched one clean inning, and Staszak allowed one hit in one inning.

Robinson 6, Toledo (Cumberland) 1

Cumberland fell to Robinson, 6-1, in Crawford County.

Hudson McElravy had three hits, and Grady Jones, Kade McMechan, and Wyatt Watkins had one for the Pirates (5-7).

McMechan and Maddox Miller pitched for Cumberland. McMechan allowed six hits, six runs (four earned), and two walks to four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Miller allowed two hits and one walk to one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.

West Vigo (Ind.) 14, Newton 3

Newton fell to West Vigo (Ind.), 14-3, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

David Ferguson, Isaac Flowers, Payton Harris, and Dylan Gier had one hit for the Eagles (7-8).

Flowers, Gus Bierman, Kohlten Barthelme, and Gavin Meinhart pitched for Newton. Flowers allowed four hits and five runs (four earned) in 1 2/3 innings. Bierman allowed four hits and four runs (two earned) with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Barthelme allowed three hits, four runs and one walk in 1/3 of an inning, and Meinhart allowed two hits and one run in 1/3 of an inning.

Lawrenceville 5, Louisville (North Clay) 4

North Clay fell to Lawrenceville, 5-4, in Lawrence County.

Cody Zimdars and Ayden Jones had two hits, and Cayden Craig and Jack Compton had one for the Cardinals (4-8).

Craig and Ian Jones pitched for North Clay. Craig allowed two hits, two runs, and two walks in three innings. Ian Jones allowed four hits, three runs, and four walks to three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Brownstown/St. Elmo 14, Ramsey 2

Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Ramsey, 14-2, in Fayette County.

Josiah Maxey had two hits and two RBIs. Adam Atwood had two hits (one double). Cade Schaub had three hits (one triple). Collin Maxey had three hits and three RBIs. Keelan Speagle had one hit and one RBI. Lane Stine had one hit and one RBI. Lucas Powell had two hits and one RBI. Corey Hoopingarner had one hit and two RBIs, and Gavin Sanders had one hit for the Bombers (2-6).

Schaub earned the win. He allowed one hit, two runs, and five walks to 10 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Farina (South Central) 4, Carlyle 2

South Central defeated Carlyle, 4-2, at Lions Field in Kinmundy.

Brody Markley had two hits, and Callaway Smith, Colton Smith, Coen West, Zane Montes, Evan Hoover, and Max Magnus had one for the Cougars (8-3).

West and Trevan Sidwell pitched for South Central. West allowed five hits, two runs, and two walks to seven strikeouts. Sidwell pitched one clean inning.

