Friday’s practice will be “telling” for Najee Harris

Running back Najee Harris‘ work during the regular season helped the Steelers get into the playoffs, but it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Harris sat out of practice for the second straight day due to the elbow injury he suffered in Week 18. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team is planning to get Harris on the field for a Friday workout that will give them more insight into his chances of playing.

“I don’t. We’re scheduled to work him tomorrow. I think that’s going to be telling for us,” Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website.

Right guard Trai Turner (knee) was added to the injury report and did not participate in practice. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (concussion) went from limited to full participation while left tackle Dan Moore (ankle) was full for the second straight day.

