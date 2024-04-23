FRIDAY NIGHT IN TUSCOLA: St. Anthony's Denning wins two events, sets new track record in 800; Cumberland's Carlen wins 100

Apr. 22—TUSCOLA, Ill. — Aubrey Denning stole the show Friday night at the 38th Annual Tuscola Invitational.

The freshman distance runner for St. Anthony set a new track record in the 800-meter run and a personal record in the 1600.

"She goes out and does that about every night. It's amazing to watch," head coach Randy Blake said.

"It feels good," Denning added. "I was not expecting to run that fast, but it's exciting."

Denning ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 17.95 seconds. She ran the 1600 in 5:20.78.

"It was rough," said Denning of her 1600 time. "I tried to finish super strong because usually, it's hard in the mile to finish strong, but I tried to push through."

Locally, St. Anthony pole vaulter Allison Geen won that event with a leap of 11 feet, while, on the boys side, Cumberland sprinter Reid Carlen won the 100-meter dash at 11.01 seconds.

Other individuals also finished in the top six in their respective events.

Cumberland sophomore Kaleb Bierman set a personal record in the 400, finishing at 53.84 seconds. Freshman Cameron Roedl finished fifth in the 800 with a 2:05.47 personal record and was sixth in the 1600 at 4:47.39. St. Anthony's Julius Ramos finished fifth in the 1600 at 4:45.80.

St. Anthony's Daniel Ramos was sixth in the 3200 with a 11:08.02 personal record.

Cumberland's Logan Gerhardt was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.22 seconds.

The St. Anthony 4x800-meter relay team of Eliiott Frisbie, Isaac Fallert, Julius Ramos, and Noah Flaig finished third at 8:38.97. The Cumberland 4x800 team of Riley Morgan, Roedl, Kaleb Bierman, and Landon Finn finished fourth at 8:48.81, and Fallert and Cumberland's Kelby Bierman were tied for third in the pole vault, each with a leap of 8 feet, 11.75 inches.

St. Anthony's Stacie Vonderheide finished sixth in the 1600 with a season-best mark of 6:01.62.

Cumberland's Kailen Leitch was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 18.88 seconds. Hannah Shoemaker and Leitch were fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 55.61 seconds and 55.80 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Audrey LaSarge, Emma Helmink, Vonderheide, and Denning finished second at 4:31.58. The 4x800 team of Helmink, Nora Trupiano, Gracie Slifer, and Vonderheide finished second in 11:28.89, while the Neoga team of Addison Mast, Kendal Lindsay, Atalie Osborn, and Lexie Fletcher finished fifth at 12:01.92.

St. Anthony's Mary Scheidemantel was fourth in the high jump after a leap of 4 feet, 11 inches. Trupiano was second in the pole vault after a vault of 8 feet.

Cumberland's Katelyn Shoemaker was third in the long jump after a leap of 16 feet, 4.75 inches. Shoemaker was third in the triple jump after a personal record of 32 feet, 9.75 inches, while St. Anthony's Grace Niebrugge was fourth after a jump of 32 feet, 0.75 inches.

Below are all the times and placements from every event and team.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (BOYS)

100m — 1. Reid Carlen, Toledo (Cumberland), 11.01; 2. Aian Fryman, Sullivan, 11.17; 3. Tanner Thomas, Arcola, 11.31; 4. Kamden Flenner, Tuscola, 11.34; 5. Brody Phillips, Arcola, 11.45; 6. Ryan Richards, Casey (C.-Westfield), 11.47.

200m — 1. Brysen Vasquez, Catlin (Salt Fork), 22.48; 2. Braydon Dowler, Villa Grove, 22.57; 3. Kamden Flenner, Tuscola, 23.02; 4. Kyle Corkill, Sullivan, 23.36; 5. Kaden Guest, Sullivan, 23.61; 6. Easton Frederick, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 24.38.

400m — 1. Brysen Vasquez, Catlin (Salt Fork), 50.82; 2. Mason Evens, Casey (C.-Westfield), 51.37; 3. Braydon Dowler, Villa Grove, 51.53; 4. Kyle Corkill, Sullivan, 52.18; 5. Bryce Graves, Tuscola, 52.64; 6. Kaleb Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), 53.84.

800m — Will Fuson, Cerro Gordo/Bement, 2:00.35; 2. Tyler Smoot, Catlin (Salt Fork), 2:03.75; 3. Hayden Moody, Sullivan, 2:04.72; 4. Owen Hussong, Sullivan, 2:05.25; 5. Cameron Roedl, Toledo (Cumberland), 2:05.47; 6. Turner Graham, Marshall, 2:06.72.

1600m — 1. Will Fuson, Cerro Gordo/Bement, 4:34.43; 2. Blake McLeese, Tuscola, 4:36.02; 3. Johnathan Iacobazzi, Sullivan, 4:36.46; 4. Xander Neamtu, Tuscola, 4:45.35; 5. Julius Ramos, Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:45.80; 6. Cameron Roedl, Toledo (Cumberland), 4:47.39.

3200m — 1. Blake McLeese, Tuscola, 9:51.29; 2. Xander Neamtu, Tuscola, 9:57.19; 3. Dylan Howell, Cerro Gordo/Bement, 9:59.90; 4. Kurt Zimmerman, Villa Grove, 10:25.70; 5. Steven Hendrixson, Marshall, 10:55.36; 6. Daniel Ramos, Effingham (St. Anthony), 11:08.02.

110m hurdles — 1. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 15.38; 2. David Hornaday, Tuscola, 16.23; 3. Carter Simpson, Tuscola, 16.28; 4. Mason Booker, Sullivan, 17.60; 5. Philip Lehman, Moweaqua (Central A&M), 18.12; 6. Gavin Holmes, Catlin (Salt Fork), 18.52.

300m hurdles — 1. Kyden Boyer, Marshall, 41.02; 2. Carter Simpson, Tuscola, 42.45; 3. David Hornaday, Tuscola, 42.98; 4. Ian Church, Catlin (Salt Fork), 43.70; 5. Logan Gerhardt, Toledo (Cumberland), 44.22; 6. Xander Swanson, Catlin (Salt Fork), 44.64.

4x100m relay — 1. Sullivan, 44.25; 2. Arcola, 44.61; 3. Casey (C.-Westfield), 44.78; 4. Tuscola, 45.43; 5. Villa Grove, 46.17; 6. Moweaqua (Central A&M), 46.34.

4x200m relay — 1. Sullivan, 1:33.67; 2. Tuscola, 1:34.30; 3. Catlin (Salt Fork), 1:37.93; 4. Casey (C.-Westfield), 1:39.24; 5. Fisher, 1:39.49; 6. Moweaqua (Central A&M), 1:39.91.

4x400m relay — 1. Casey (C.-Westfield), 3:33.32; 2. Tuscola, 3:37.87; 3. Catlin (Salt Fork), 3:38.69; 4. Sullivan, 3:44.58; 5. Marshall, 3:48.39; 6. Moweaqua (Central A&M), 3:49.63.

4x800m relay — 1. Tuscola, 8:23.48; 2. Sullivan, 8:24.27; 3. Effingham (St. Anthony), 8:38.97; 4. Toledo (Cumberland), 8:48.81; 5. Catlin (Salt Fork), 8:57.98; 6. Villa Grove, 9:21.24.

Shot Put — 1. Jacob Tighe, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 49-6; 2. Sawyer Woodard, Tuscola, 46-11.5; 3. Aiden Weaver, Tuscola, 46-11; 4. Hunter White, Moweaqua (Central A&M), 40-10.25; 5. William Moore, Casey (C.-Westfield), 39-4.75; 6. Dirk Lane, Sullivan, 38-10.25.

Discus — 1. Sawyer Woodard, Tuscola, 152-4; 2. Hunter White, Moweaqua (Central A&M), 132-5.25; 3. Maddax Stine, Catlin (Salt Fork), 122-4; 4. William Moore, Casey (C.-Westfield), 120-5; 5. Blake Trimmell, Catlin (Salt Fork), 120-4.5; 6. Kyler Stone, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 116-5.75.

High Jump — 1. Quincy Carter, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 6-0.75; 2. Dylan Ragsdale, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 6-0; 3. Brett Bushue, Sullivan, 6-0; 4. Hayden Parcel, Casey (C.-Westfield), 5-10.75; 5. Cooper Shoemaker, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 5-10.75; 6t. Kam Sweetnam, Tuscola, 5-9; 6t. Tanner Thomas, Arcola, 5-9; 6t. Calvin Sudkamp, Effingham (St. Anthony), 5-9.

Pole Vault — 1. Brett Bushue, Sullivan, 13-0; 2. Owen Smith, Sullivan, 9-6.25; 3t. Isaac Fallert, Effingham (St. Anthony), 8-11.75; 3t. Kelby Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), 8-11.75; 5. Tyce Alumbaugh, Cerro Gordo/Bement, 8-11.75; 6. Riley Miller, Effingham (St. Anthony), 8-6.

Long Jump — 1. Kyler Williams, Villa Grove, 19-6.25; 2. Deaiden Arnold, Sullivan, 19-0.25; 3. Hunter Thompson, Tri-County, 18-10; 4. Kam Sweetnam, Tuscola, 18-9.5; 5. Aian Fryman, Sullivan, 18-0.25; 6t. Quincy Carter, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 17-11.25; 6t. Dylan Ragsdale, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 17-11.25.

Triple Jump — 1. Kyler Williams, Villa Grove, 41-5.25; 2. Kyle Corkill, Sullivan, 41-4.75; 3. Quincy Carter, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 40-3; 4. Kam Sweetnam, Tuscola, 39-10.75; 5. Braden Phillips, Arcola, 39-2.5; 6. Cash Hale, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 38-10.5.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (GIRLS)

100m — 1. Kelsie Hodge, Sullivan, 13.42; 2. Brycie Hird, Catlin (Salt Fork), 13.46; 3. Kenna Clodfelder, Tuscola, 13.60; 4. Berkley Amory, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 13.62; 5. Carleigh Clifton, Tri-County, 13.65; 6. Jessie Neilson, Moweaqua (Central A&M), 13.77.

200m — 1. Rylie Vanausdoll, Tuscola, 27.94; 2. Carleigh Clifton, Tri-County, 28.17; 3. Baylee Martin, Villa Grove, 28.31; 4. Grace Romine, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 28.63; 5. Caroline Hill, Cerro Gordo/Bement, 28.64; 6. Ruby Burton, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 28.76.

400m — 1. Emelyn Roberts, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 1:01.76; 2. Rylie Vanausdoll, Tuscola, 1:03.06; 3. Caroline Hill, Cerro Gordo/Bement, 1:03.81; 4. Ruby Burton, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 1:04.06; 5. Marlee Heighton, Marshall, 1:04.86; 6. Ema Simpson, Arcola, 1:05.97.

800m — 1. Aubrey Denning, Effingham (St. Anthony), 2:17.95; 2. Reese Davis, Tuscola, 2:37.48; 3. Morgan Casteel, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 2:37.98; 4. Kaitlyn McKinney, Casey (C.-Westfield), 2:39.62; 5. Kaydence Wilkinson, Moweaqua (Central A&M), 2:41.28; 6. Myah Boyd, Marshall, 2:42.00.

1600m — 1. Aubrey Denning, Effingham (St. Anthony), 5:20.78; 2. Kayla Clark, Casey (C.-Westfield), 5:39.99; 3. Callie Richadson, Catlin (Salt Fork), 5:45.06; 4. Julia Moody, Sullivan, 5:53.25; 5. Myah Boyd, Marshall, 5:53.71; 6. Stacie Vonderheide, Effingham (St. Anthony), 6:01.62.

3200m — 1. Kate Foltz, Tuscola, 12:06.23; 2. Kayla Clark, Casey (C.-Westfield), 12:11.30; 3. Callie Richadson, Catlin (Salt Fork), 12:12.77; 4. Julia Moody, Sullivan, 12:22.31; 5. Kimberly Krutsinger, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 12:35.60; 6. Embrey Reardon, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 13:59.61.

100m hurdles — 1. Kelsey Moore, Arcola, 17.85; 2. Hannah Downing, Catlin (Salt Fork), 18.34; 3. Taylor Remole, Catlin (Salt Fork), 18.55; 4. Addy Ross, Marshall, 18.74; 5. Kailen Leitch, Toledo (Cumberland), 18.88; 6. Addisyn Pettry, Tuscola, 18.90.

300m hurdles — 1. Kelsey Moore, Arcola, 50.49; 2. Hannah Downing, Catlin (Salt Fork), 53.91; 3. Addisyn Pettry, Tuscola, 54.99; 4. Audrey Goble, Casey (C.-Westfield), 55.35; 5. Hannah Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), 55.61; 6. Kailen Leitch, Toledo (Cumberland), 55.80.

4x100m relay — 1. Arcola, 53.90; 2. Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 53.95; 3. Catlin (Salt Fork), 54.22; 4. Argenta (A.-Oreana), 54.63; 5. Sullivan, 55.01; 6. Villa Grove, 55.20.

4x200m relay — 1. Catlin (Salt Fork), 1:54.76; 2. Sullivan, 1:54.77; 3. Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 1:56.73; 4. Argenta (A.-Oreana), 1:57.36; 5. Villa Grove, 1:58.73; 6. Moweaqua (Central A&M), 1:59.13.

4x400m relay — 1. Marshall, 4:27.96; 2. Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:31.58; 3. Sullivan, 4:38.35; 4. Casey (C.-Westfield), 4:40.99; 5. Catlin (Salt Fork), 4:41.74; 6. Argenta (A.-Oreana), 4:45.83.

4x800m relay — 1. Casey (C.-Westfield), 11:19.58; 2. Effingham (St. Anthony), 11:28.89; 3. Cerro Gordo/Bement, 11:29.95; 4. Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 11:47.05; 5. Neoga, 12:01.92; 6. Catlin (Salt Fork), 12:13.07.

Shot Put — 1. Natalie Hasting, Tuscola, 36-0.75; 2. Alex Clark, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 31-10; 3. Brylee Filicsky, Catlin (Salt Fork), 31-8; 4. Carly Eads, Villa Grove, 31-2; 5. Libby McFarland, Marshall, 31-0.5; 6. Olivia Wallace, Tuscola, 30-4.5.

Discus — 1. Natalie Hasting, Tuscola, 116-11.25; 2. Olivia Wallace, Tuscola, 99-3.75; 3. Morgan Frye, Deland (D.-Weldon), 97-5; 4. Kinadee Dial, Moweaqua (Central A&M), 96-7; 5. Jonika Nickles, Tri-County, 94-2.25; 6. Brylee Filicsky, Catlin (Salt Fork), 92-5.75.

High Jump — 1. Emelyn Roberts, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 5-2.25; 2. Riane Bear, Sullivan, 4-11.75; 3. Kharli Kelly, Sullivan, 5-11.75; 4. Mary Scheidemantel, Effingham (St. Anthony), 4-11; 5. Evalice Callison, Villa Grove, 4-9; 6. Gabrielle Laskowski, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 4-9.

Pole Vault — 1. Allison Geen, Effingham (St. Anthony), 11-0; 2. Nora Trupiano, Effingham (St. Anthony), 8-0.

Long Jump — 1. Rylie Vanausdoll, Tuscola, 16-8.5; 2. Baylee Martin, Villa Grove, 16-6; 3. Katelyn Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), 16-4.75; 4. Hayden Thomas, Villa Grove, 15-7.75; 5. Kenna Clodfelder, Tuscola, 15-5.75; 6. Skye Tieman, Cerro Gordo/Bement, 15-0.25.

Triple Jump — 1. Rylie Vanausdoll, Tuscola, 33-10.75; 2. Kenna Clodfelder, Tuscola, 33-0; 3. Katelyn Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), 32-9.75; 4. Grace Niebrugge, Effingham (St. Anthony), 32-0.75; 5. Summer Melton, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond), 31-1.25; 6. Devon Richardson, Sullivan, 30-10.5.

