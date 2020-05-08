Saturday Night Thunder is moving to Friday night for the scheduled conclusion of the NASCAR iRacing Series dedicated to non-Cup Series drivers.

The series ends under the lights on a virtual Martinsville Speedway and precedes Saturday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race on a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Tonight’s event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series and Whelen Euro Series drivers.

Tonight’s event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

FORMAT: One-lap, single-car qualifying will set heat race grids. There will be four 10-lap heats with no cautions. Drivers get one reset. The top-six finishers from each heat race advance to the feature event. There will be a 15-lap last chance race. Six drivers will transfer from the last chance qualifier to the main event.

FEATURE RACE: The feature is scheduled to have 30 cars and be 125 laps. Cautions will be determined by race officials. Drivers are allowed one reset. There will be up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish.

ONLINE: Watch at eNASCAR.com/live and on NASCAR’s YouTube Channel.

Entry list is subject to change









Friday Night Thunder at virtual Martinsville: Start time and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com