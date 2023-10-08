Friday night sights: top moments from Texas high school football in El Paso

Week 7 of the high school football season brought some close games and big wins for several teams.

Top-ranked Eastwood held off an Americas challenge, 26-21, Ysleta handed Bel Air its first loss, 21-14, Mountain View rallied for a 22-21 win against Fabens, Andress came back to beat El Paso High, 15-12 and Cathedral continued its winning ways by shutting out Chaparral.

Next week Montwood seeks to stay unbeaten in district when it faces Pebble Hills, Franklin takes on Eastlake in a big game for a possible playoff berth and Mountain View faces Clint in a big Class 4A, D2 battle.

