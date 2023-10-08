Advertisement

Friday night sights: top moments from Texas high school football in El Paso

Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
The Montwood High School football team runs out of the tunnel to face Eastlake on Oct. 5, 2023 at the SAC in El Paso, Texas.

Week 7 of the high school football season brought some close games and big wins for several teams.

Top-ranked Eastwood held off an Americas challenge, 26-21, Ysleta handed Bel Air its first loss, 21-14, Mountain View rallied for a 22-21 win against Fabens, Andress came back to beat El Paso High, 15-12 and Cathedral continued its winning ways by shutting out Chaparral.

Next week Montwood seeks to stay unbeaten in district when it faces Pebble Hills, Franklin takes on Eastlake in a big game for a possible playoff berth and Mountain View faces Clint in a big Class 4A, D2 battle.

Eastwood’s Maximus Mancilla (20) carries the ball at a high school football game against Americas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.
Americas student section celebrate at a high school football game against Eastwood on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.
Eastwood celebrates their win in a high school football game against Americas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the SISD Student Activities Complex in El Paso.
Fabens' Javier Hernandez returns a kick against Mountain View on Oct. 6, 2023 at the Amador Villalobos Sports Complex.

