Friday Night Picks: Where have all the tenured head football coaches gone?

Guys like Pleasant legends Don Kay and Chris Kubbs, football coaches who made long careers at one school, were always rare. But in these parts, they may be extinct.

Doug Green coached for 23 straight seasons at Ridgedale and River Valley, and he might be the last of the long-timers after retiring following 2022.

Coaching turnover has hit the area hard over the last couple of years.

Elgin's Zack Winslow is in just his fourth season as the head football coach, but he is already the longest tenured football coach in Marion County.

Marion Harding, River Valley and Pleasant all have new coaches this season with the respective hirings of Chuck Williamson, Matt Waddle and C.J. Westler. Ridgedale's Corey Chatman is in his second year. That makes Elgin's Zack Winslow the county's old head, and he's in just his fourth season with his alma mater.

Outside of Marion County, Cardington's Ryan Goetzman is in his second season, while Mount Gilead's Mike Reid and Highland's Ty Stover are entering their third years. Northmor's Scott Armrose is starting his seventh season, while North Union's Nick Hajjar is the dean of Marion-area football coaches as this will be his 10th year.

Hajjar and Armrose are dinosaurs comparatively speaking to their nearby peers, which speaks to just how tough it is to plant roots as a high school head football coach. Obviously, it's not an easy business.

The theories and explanations of why this is the case could be the fodder for a closer look down the line.

Rob McCurdy's Picks

Last year I was dialed into the high school football season pretty well. I had a few perfect weeks and ended up picking 72 winners out of 85 games, which is a .847 winning percentage over the course of 10 weeks.

This is a new year with lots of uncertainty around the area with new coaches and lots of new faces on rosters.

Nevertheless, no excuses. Here's the way I see Week 1 shaking out:

North Union's Nick Hajjar is the area's longest tenured high school football head coach at 10 years.

Marion Harding at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon's lone victory last year was a 28-21 double overtime thriller in Harding Stadium, and Harding's only win came in Week 10 at home against Pleasant. So both programs are looking for rebound seasons. The Yellow Jackets have two-time All-Ohioan Jonny Askew back, and he may well be the best player on the field on Friday. Harding is really young, and it's a new staff leading them. That said, if they can eliminate Askew's explosive plays and take care of the ball, it's a winnable game for the Prexies. Pick: Marion Harding.

More: Marion Harding football guide: Young Presidents striving for big goals

River Valley at Ashland

Longtime Ashland head coach Scott Valentine is back with the Arrows after a stint at Ashland University and last year at rival Madison. The Arrows won six games a year ago and went to the playoffs, but lost 22 seniors from that group. Still, Ashland's sophomore quarterback Nathan Bernhard is a Penn State recruit, so they will air it out and put up points. River Valley was hit hard by graduation on both sides of the ball as Waddell, the former co-offensive coordinator, moves up to take over for Green as head coach. Pick: Ashland.

More: River Valley football guide: New coaches, players looking to leave marks in 2023

More: North Union football guide: Veteran squad largely new to Friday nights

North Union at Pleasant

For the last several years, it's just been plug and play at North Union. Hajjar always seems to have players in reserve who are ready for their turn. That will be tested more than ever this year as the bulk of North Union's production on both sides of the ball is no longer playing on Friday nights. As for the Spartans, most realists knew the last few years were going to be unPleasant as the program's long-time boom cycle ran it course in the Covid season of 2020 and since. But this is the year a lot of watchers had pegged for the turnaround to begin. The Spartans seem to have good numbers and good athletes in the fold who have suffered their licks as young players. Now it's time to produce on Friday nights. Pick: Pleasant.

More: Pleasant football guide: New coach C.J. Westler hoping turnaround sparks

More: Elgin football guide: Athleticism, experience to carry Comets in 2023

Cardington at Elgin

Cardington had a tough year, winning just one game, and they are still a very young group in 2023. Elgin endured a middling season where inconsistency was its most consistent attribute. A year older and wiser, the Comets could be poised for a solid 2023 campaign. Pick: Elgin.

More: Cardington football guide: Pirates building playoff hopes in 2023

Hilltop at Ridgedale

Hilltop is located in extreme northwest Ohio and is coming off a 1-9 season where it was held scoreless six times. Seven of those losses came to teams with five or more wins. As for Ridgedale, the numbers are the best they've been in a generation. The Rockets have a lot of experience back, and they have some size and athleticism that might have been missing in other seasons. Being at home to open the season, this could be the first of a lot of wins for Ridgedale this year. Pick: Ridgedale.

More: Ridgedale football guide: Rockets 'light years ahead' as program grows

Highland at Fredericktown

The Freddies should be good in 2023, but Highland has expectations. With Dane Nauman on the field, the Scots will always be a threat to score and stop someone from scoring. Kolton Stover will likely be more productive as a junior quarterback who is comfortable in his role and who enjoyed an offseason growth spurt. Highland lost some dudes up front and on the defense, but they have a way of plugging holes. This could be the start of a special season in Sparta. Pick: Highland.

More: Highland football guide: Dane Nauman back to lead Scots in 2023

Mount Gilead at Triad

Triad has a new coach as the Cardinals were 4-7 last year. Triad has a returning 1,000-yard passer and a 1,800-yard rusher, so they will be potent when they have the ball. As for Mount Gilead, the bulk of last year's production from their first-ever playoff squad graduated. It's a new group for Reid, the reigning Division V state coach of the year. Pick: Triad.

More: Mount Gilead football guide: Indians know what to do for encore to historic season

Northmor at Upper Sandusky

Upper Sandusky has high expectations as it tries to compete with Carey, Colonel Crawford and the other stalwarts atop the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. The Rams have the top QB in the league as Kaden Holman led the N10 in passing. Northmor also has a top quarterback in returning All-Ohioan A.J. Bower, plus lights-out receivers in Hunter Fulk and Bo Landin, but a lot of the talent around them will be young and unproven. This will be a test for a green defense that will likely get much better as the season progresses. Pick: Upper Sandusky.

More: Northmor football guide: Golden Knights tough on edges

Rob McCurdy is the sports writer at the Marion Star and he can be reached at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, Twitter @McMotorsport and Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star.

Rob McCurdy, Marion Star and USA Today Network-Ohio

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Friday Night Picks: Where have all the tenured football coaches gone?