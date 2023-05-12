Friday Night Notes: Top ’25 QB visits Ohio State, Oregon’s big OT prospect and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood is the No. 1 QB prospect in the class of 2025 and ranks third nationally.

It appears that Underwood’s recruitment might be becoming a battle between two of the most bitter rivals in college football: Ohio State and Michigan. Naturally, that rivalry has spilled over into the recruiting race, where the Wolverines and Buckeyes rank first and second respectively in the 2024 cycle. Obviously, landing a rare talent like Underwood at the game’s most-important position would be a massive win for one Big Ten power over the other.

Last weekend, Underwood visited the Ohio State campus after participating in the Under Armour All-American Camp Series in Columbus. Underwood shared a photo of himself decked out in Buckeyes gear and a WWE championship belt.

Underwood told Steve Wiltfong at 247Sports that he and his family enjoyed their visit.

However, his home state is Michigan, where he ranks as the top player overall and the Wolverines are the favorite to get Underwood’s commitment. He has reportedly visited their campus three times in the last couple of months. On3’s prediction model is pegging their chances at 35.5%. Next it’s Michigan State (22.3%), then Ohio State (11.6%).

Of course these are far from the only programs that are interested. According to 247 Sports, Underwood has received offers from 35 schools.

Read more at Buckeyes Wire.

Oregon the favorite to land massive top-3 OT

JacQawn McRoy

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Size isn’t everything when it comes to winning at the line of scrimmage. But, then again, try telling that to anybody who’s tried to maneuver around an athlete the size of Trent Brown (6-foot-8, 359 pounds) of the New England Patriots. Now imagine Brown blocking kids in high school.

Opponents of Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) four-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy don’t have to imagine – they’ve gotten to see his 6-foot-8, 365 pound-frame up close.

According to 247Sports, McRoy ranks No. 3 among offensive tackles in the class of 2024, No. 6 in the state of Alabama and No. 62 nationally.

Odds are his opponents won’t fare much better against McRoy at the next level, either. Speaking of which, right now Oregon appears to have a commanding lead in his recruitment. On3’s model has the Ducks as the overwhelming favorite at 92.7%. However, McRoy does have offers from 16 other schools, including Auburn and Kentucky.

Read more at Ducks Wire.

5-star WR Cam Coleman locks in visits to LSU, Clemson

Cameron Coleman

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

One of the top playmakers in the class of 2024 is Central (Ala.) five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman. According to Maxpreps, Coleman posted 542 yards and six touchdowns as a Junior, helping lead his team to a 10-3 record and a No. 5 overall ranking in the state.

Central Phenix City 4 ⭐️ WR Cameron Coleman @CamColeman12 offer list continues to grow and he showed why Sunday. The 6-foot-3 prospect was a top performer in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/8ARa5VRuHG — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) February 28, 2023

Where he goes next is still up for debate, but Coleman (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) recently locked in his first two official visits. One is set for Clemson on June 2-4, and then another at LSU from June 23-25, per Chad Simmons at On3.

Coleman also has offers from 24 other schools, including other top contenders at Alabama, Auburn and Florida State. Right now, On3 has Auburn as the favorite (82.3%) for his commitment.

Read more at LSU Tigers Wire.

