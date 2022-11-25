Friday Night Notes: New QBs for Notre Dame and Florida State, Oregon eats their fill, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Many of the best quarterbacks from the recruiting class of 2023 have already made their college commitments. However, there are still a few potential diamonds in the rough out there. This week, Florida State and Notre Dame both picked up commitments from highly ranked QB prospects.

Florida State: Brock Glenn

On Monday Florida State pulled off a recruiting coup by flipping four-star QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. Glenn (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is ranked No. 23 at his position and No. 12 in the state of Tennessee. As a Junior, Glenn threw for 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine picks. He committed to the Buckeyes back in late July but the Seminoles never gave up on him.

Glenn is the ninth blue-chip prospect overall for Florida State, now ranked No. 17 in this recruiting cycle – a few points behind Arkansas. Ohio State has dropped to No. 6 behind Texas.

Notre Dame: Kenny Minchey

The Fighting Irish also managed a QB flip of their own, of sorts. Last week Kenny Minchey decommitted from Pittsburgh, and it’s now clear he had Notre Dame in his sights when he made that decision. On Tuesday, Minchey announced his new commitment:

Minchey (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) is ranked No. 12 in his class at his position and No. 254 overall in the country.

While getting Minchey was big, Notre Dame still ranks No. 3 in the recruiting race, while Pitt is all the way down at No. 50.

Here’s what else is in the notebook. Let’s get to it…

Oregon loads up on Thanksgiving

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Thanksgiving is all about being grateful for what you have while stuffing your face with as many carbs as possible. Ducks famously don’t even bother to chew their food, and yesterday, Oregon stayed true to their mascot by snarfing down three big commitments:

Story continues

Judson (Texas) DL Johnny Bowens

The main course for the Ducks’ holiday feast was getting Bowens (6-foot-3, 265 pounds), who is ranked No. 41 among all defensive linemen in his class. He had offers from 10 other programs, including Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma and Miami.

Roman Catholic (Pa.) WR Tyseer Denmark

Oregon also got a top-notch ’24 receiver in Denmark (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), who is ranked No. 14 at his position in his class and second in Pennsylvania. In six games this year, he posted 35 catches, 665 yards and seven touchdowns. Denmark also doubles as a free safety.

Lakeland (Fla.) iOL Gernorris Wilson

Wilson (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) is a three-star guard who’s ranked No. 75 among interior linemen in the 2023 class. It appears Wilson wanted a change of scenery, as he picked Oregon over 18 other offers, mostly from schools on the east coast.

The Ducks are now ranked No. 11 in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

A busy weekend for Alabama

Suntarine Perkins

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Ducks are rising, the Crimson Tide remains on top of the college football world, especially in the recruiting race. They’ll look to increase that lead this weekend, as they will be hosting three elite prospects for their Saturday afternoon matchup against Auburn.

Raleigh (Miss.) RB Suntarine Perkins

Perkins (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) is listed as a running back but does so much more for his team. He has also put in time at wide receiver and safety as well as returning kickoffs. This season he’s averaged a ridiculous 12.5 yards per carry and scored 25 rushing touchdowns. He’s also posted 80 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions. Perkins is currently committed to Ole Miss.

Miami Central (Fla.) DE Rueben Bain

Alabama has had many dominant defensive linemen over the years and sent them onto the NFL. Getting a commitment from Bain (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) would certainly help maintain that reputation. As a Senior Bain has racked up some incredible numbers, totaling 22 sacks and 27 tackles for a loss after posting 19.5 sacks and 31 TFL last year. Alabama has plenty of competition, though. Bain has 26 other offers total. Auburn, Louisville, Oklahoma and Florida State are also considered contenders.

Gardendale (Ala.) DE Kelby Collins

Last but certainly not least, Collins (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) is also in Tuscaloosa for an official visit. Collins is ranked No. 8 at his position and No. 10 in the state. He’s committed to Florida for now, but Nick Saban is nothing if not persuasive. Also a monstrously disruptive pass rusher, Collins has posted at least 12 sacks and over 20 tackles for a loss two years straight.

More recruiting news from around the USA TODAY Sports college wires

Nick Harris, 247 Sports

FOOTBALL

Buckeyes Wire

BOOM! Ohio State football gets commitment from 4-star 2024 safety

LSU Tigers Wire

LSU adds 2024 Louisiana CB to recruiting class that now ranks No. 1

Nittany Lions Wire

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

Rutgers Wire

New Jersey 4-star Willy Love talks Rutgers, Ohio State & Penn

Sooners Wire

Oklahoma earns commitment from rising 2023 edge rusher Taylor Wein

BASKETBALL

Longhorns Wire

5-star guard AJ Johnson commits to the Longhorns

Story originally appeared on High School Sports