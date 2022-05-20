Friday Night Notes: Ohio State sets the pace for 2024 QB recruiting, Saban vs. Fisher, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Much of the focus in the recruiting world is currently on the class of 2023, but there has also been some recent movement in the class of 2024.

Five-star Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola recently committed to Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes an elite foundational piece for their 2024 class. Raiola’s commitment means a lot for the way the rest of the cycle will play out— not just for Ohio State, but also other blue blood programs around the nation.

Let’s dive a bit deeper into that in the latest edition of Friday Night Notes.

Ohio State strikes first on the elite 2024 QB circuit

Megan Mendoza-USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports currently has 55 class of 2024 quarterbacks ranked. Just two of them are committed and Raiola is currently the top overall prospect in the nation. With Raiola on board so early in the cycle, Ohio State has essentially set the pace for the way recruiting at the position will play out from this point on. The Buckeyes are now out of the running for other elite passers, opening the door for other top programs to strike.

Who's next after Raiola?

Photo: 247Sports

It remains to be seen when the next 2024 quarterback domino will fall, but keep an eye on Jadyn Davis, Julian Sayin, Elijah Brown, DJ Lagway and CJ Carr. All five passers are top 50 prospects and Carr is already a favorite to land at Notre Dame. Isaac Wilson — the brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson — is also a prospect to monitor closely.

Elite 2023 RB visiting Notre Dame

Syndication: The News-Press`

Rookie Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has put together one of the best 2023 recruiting classes in the nation and is continuing to shoot for the stars with his pursuit of five-star running back Richard Young. The No. 2 tailback in the class has scheduled a June 13 official visit with the Fighting Irish. He also has trips to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma slated for next month.

Story continues

Recruits get involved with Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher war of words

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

In case you’ve been living under a rock recently, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher aren’t exactly on the best of terms after Saban singled out Texas A&M for supposedly “buying” its 2023 recruiting class. Some of the recruits involved — and not involved — in the situation jumped in. Travis Hunter touched on Saban’s point about his commitment to Jackson State by hinting that if he was paid $1 million to attend the school, his mother wouldn’t be living in a three bedroom house with five children.

Texas A&M signee Evan Stewart, a five-star wide receiver from the Lone Star state, also took to Twitter to defend his head coach. It’s safe to say there will be a lot of extra juice when the Aggies and Crimson Tide meet in 2022.

More recruiting news from the USA TODAY Sports' college wires

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Ducks Wire: 5-star Samuel M’Pemba, No. 2 ATH in 2023, sets official visit to Oregon Ducks

Gators Wire: This 5-star 2023 quarterback just named Florida in his top 7

Rutgers Wire: Rutgers football commit Yazeed Haynes named Rivals Camp MVP on Sunday

Buffaloes Wire: Bishop Gorman four-star DB Jeremiah Hughes has Colorado in his top 8

UGA Wire: Georgia football offers 5-star LB TJ Capers

1

1