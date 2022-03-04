Friday Night Notes: Numerous 5-stars making weekend visits

Welcome to USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes, a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

The 2022 recruiting cycle is complete and the recruiting dead period is over, making this weekend the first time recruits can travel to college campuses since the end of January.

Before diving into where some of the elite prospects from the class of 2023 will be this weekend, let’s briefly recap the top 2022 recruiting classes in the nation…

Texas A&M — seven five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars Alabama — three five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars Georgia — five five-stars, 15 four-stars, nine three-stars Ohio State — two five-stars, 17 four-stars, two three-stars Texas — two five-stars, 19 four-stars, six three-stars Penn State — three five-stars, 13 four-stars, nine three-stars Notre Dame — One five-star, 16 four-stars, four three-stars Oklahoma — zero five-stars, 15 four-stars, six three-stars Michigan — one five-star, nine four-stars, 12 three-stars Clemson — two five-stars, eight four-stars, 10 three-stars

Check out where each five-star recruit (excluding two) in the class of 2022 signed either during the early signing period or on national signing day: Where each five-star recruit in the Class of 2022 signed

Meet the Class of 2023

5-star quarterbacks visiting SEC schools

Dante Moore will be making his way to Baton Rouge this weekend after visiting Michigan during the week, while Nicholaus Iamaleva will be at Tennessee. Moore is the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2023, while Iamaleva is ranked right behind him at No. 7. Notre Dame is currently trending for Moore.

Big weekend for Alabama

Alabama will play host to four five-star recruits in cornerback Cormani McClain (No. 3 overall), cornerback Tony Mitchell (No. 19 overall), five-star outside linebacker Malik Bryant (No. 27 overall) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (No. 28 overall).

5-star DL David Hicks returning to Miami

Hicks will be at Miami for the weekend after last visiting during the summer. The Allen (Texas) star has been a priority for Mario Cristobal.

Elite recruits flocking to Florida

It’s a big weekend for Florida head coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (No. 8 overall), five-star defensive end Keon Keeley (No. 10 overall) and five-star athlete Samuel M’Pemba (No. 15 overall).

Other 5-star visit plans

WR Brandon Innis (No. 9 overall): Florida State

S Caleb Downs (No. 14 overall): North Carolina

CB AJ Harris (No. 17 overall): Clemson

RB Richard Young (No. 18 overall): Oklahoma

DL Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 20 overall): USC

DL Jayden Wayne (No. 30 overall): USC

DL Vic Burley (No. 35 overall): Florida State

