Friday Night Notes: Numerous 5-stars making weekend visits
Welcome to USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes, a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.
The 2022 recruiting cycle is complete and the recruiting dead period is over, making this weekend the first time recruits can travel to college campuses since the end of January.
Before diving into where some of the elite prospects from the class of 2023 will be this weekend, let’s briefly recap the top 2022 recruiting classes in the nation…
Texas A&M — seven five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars
Alabama — three five-stars, 19 four-stars, three three-stars
Georgia — five five-stars, 15 four-stars, nine three-stars
Ohio State — two five-stars, 17 four-stars, two three-stars
Texas — two five-stars, 19 four-stars, six three-stars
Penn State — three five-stars, 13 four-stars, nine three-stars
Notre Dame — One five-star, 16 four-stars, four three-stars
Oklahoma — zero five-stars, 15 four-stars, six three-stars
Michigan — one five-star, nine four-stars, 12 three-stars
Clemson — two five-stars, eight four-stars, 10 three-stars
Check out where each five-star recruit (excluding two) in the class of 2022 signed either during the early signing period or on national signing day: Where each five-star recruit in the Class of 2022 signed
Meet the Class of 2023
Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2023
Where are the top 2023 football recruits currently committed?
Where are the top uncommitted 2023 football recruits trending?
23 in ’23: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2023
23 in ’23: The top running back recruits in the class of 2023
23 in ’23: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023
23 in ’23: The top tight end recruits in the class of 2023
5-star quarterbacks visiting SEC schools
Dante Moore will be making his way to Baton Rouge this weekend after visiting Michigan during the week, while Nicholaus Iamaleva will be at Tennessee. Moore is the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2023, while Iamaleva is ranked right behind him at No. 7. Notre Dame is currently trending for Moore.
Big weekend for Alabama
Alabama will play host to four five-star recruits in cornerback Cormani McClain (No. 3 overall), cornerback Tony Mitchell (No. 19 overall), five-star outside linebacker Malik Bryant (No. 27 overall) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (No. 28 overall).
5-star DL David Hicks returning to Miami
Hicks will be at Miami for the weekend after last visiting during the summer. The Allen (Texas) star has been a priority for Mario Cristobal.
Elite recruits flocking to Florida
It’s a big weekend for Florida head coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (No. 8 overall), five-star defensive end Keon Keeley (No. 10 overall) and five-star athlete Samuel M’Pemba (No. 15 overall).
Other 5-star visit plans
WR Brandon Innis (No. 9 overall): Florida State
S Caleb Downs (No. 14 overall): North Carolina
CB AJ Harris (No. 17 overall): Clemson
RB Richard Young (No. 18 overall): Oklahoma
DL Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 20 overall): USC
DL Jayden Wayne (No. 30 overall): USC
DL Vic Burley (No. 35 overall): Florida State
