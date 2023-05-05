Friday Night Notes: Notre Dame’s dominance, Dylan Raiola update and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

This week, USA TODAY High School Sports writer Tim Weaver focuses on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish‘s domination of the 2024 recruiting cycle over the last eight days after picking up four big-time recruits. He also discusses a former Ohio State Buckeyes commit who is trending toward the Georgia Bulldogs as well as the lagging Texas Longhorns‘ five latest offers. He then wraps things up with a whip-around from the College Wires network.

Click on this link to see the entire post from USA TODAY High School Sports’ Friday Night Notes including more news from around college football’s recruiting front.

More Football!

