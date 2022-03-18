Friday Night Notes: NIL continuing to shift the recruiting landscape

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Recruiting has changed — for better or worse — with the introduction of new NIL rules.

Players are now able to profit off their name, image and likeness, which has opened the door for blue blood programs to legally provide top prospects with future financial incentives. Colleges aren’t allowed to lay numbers out on the table, but it goes without saying that athletes can recognize the NIL opportunities big-time programs have to offer fairly easily.

Let’s take a closer look at the impact NIL is having across the college athletics landscape and the biggest recruiting news of the week and weekend.

Meet the Class of 2023

USA TODAY Network

Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2023

Where are the top 2023 football recruits currently committed?

Where are the top uncommitted 2023 football recruits trending?

23 in ’23: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top running back recruits in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top tight end recruits in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top offensive linemen in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top edges in the class of 2023

Big bucks to a 5-star quarterback?

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

News broke last week that a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 signed an agreement with a school’s NIL department that will pay him $8 million by the end of his junior year. Some have speculated that the recruit is five-star Long Beach Poly (Calif.) quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who is currently a heavy favorite to land at an SEC program. The deal has yet to be confirmed, but if it is true, it is the first deal of its kind for an elite prospect.

NIL impact at the next level

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NIL deals don’t always paint a pretty picture. Florida State defensive back and former four-star recruit Jarvis Brownlee is reportedly holding out of spring practice due to an issue with his NIL agreement. Brownlee is one of Florida State’s best cornerbacks and the Seminoles need him on the field. Brownlee, however, is not happy with a current NIL issue. These are problems that didn’t exist just a year ago and it likely won’t be the last time something of this nature happens.

Story continues

Arch returns to Athens

Photo: Isidore Newman School

Arch Manning will be on the road this weekend. The five-star quarterback and No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023 will be at Georgia after visiting Athens during the fall. The Bulldogs have been pushing hard to land Manning and profile as one of his top options at this point in time.

Rave reviews from Georgia Tech's spring game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Most schools are just starting spring practice, but Georgia Tech has already conducted its spring game. The Yellow Jackets hosted some of their top prospects for the action and garnered impressive reviews as Geoff Collins works to land another building block class.

More recruiting news from the USA TODAY Sports' college wires

via Isidore Newman School, courtesy of 247Sports

Sooners Wire: Oklahoma lands crystal ball projection from 247Sports for 2024 5-star DL David Stone

Gators Wire: Take a look at Florida’s 2023 quarterback recruiting board

Gators Wire: This former Georgia CB commit visiting Florida on Friday

Fighting Irish Wire: Huge 2023 target moves up Notre Dame visit

1

1