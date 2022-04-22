Friday Night Notes: LSU making a ‘strong impression’ on Arch Manning

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Arch Manning’s recruitment continues to be the story of the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one program is making up a lot of ground with the five-star quarterback thanks to its new head coach. There is plenty of other movement around the nation as well, including the latest on another blue-chip signal-caller.

Let’s look at which school is climbing up Manning’s list and other recruiting news ahead of the weekend.

LSU moving up Arch Manning's list

It hasn’t taken long for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly to make the Tigers a player to land Manning. Kelly dove headfirst into Manning’s recruitment as soon as he was hired and, according to Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart, it has made a profound impact on Manning’s perception of the program.

“No coach has come through and made as strong of an impression as Brian Kelly,” Stewart told ESPN. “He has a humility and authenticity when you meet him. You feel like you’ve known him forever. … An LSU offer is the prestigious offer.

“When kids get that offer, it’s very, very special. LSU has the tradition, facilities and recruiting the camaraderie. It’s a very special place. It does sell itself. When LSU football is rolling, I don’t think there’s anything as exciting in state of Louisiana.”

The latest on 5-star QB Jaden Rashada

Nicholaus Iamaleava’s commitment to Tennessee leaves Rashada as the top uncommitted quarterback in California. Local California programs are in play to land Rashada, but so are Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M. It’s important to know that Rashada is not married to the west coast. He’s taken visits across the country and is seemingly open to playing in most places.

Rashada was most recently at Miami for an unofficial visit and it looks like the Hurricanes are in a good spot with him. Ole Miss is getting an official visit this weekend, though, and Lane Kiffin has the goods to reel in an elite quarterback prospect.

Florida trending to land IMG Academy offensive lineman

Florida is the odds on favorite to a keep four-star IMG Academy interior offensive lineman home. The Gators recently received a flood of 247Sports Crystal Ball projections to land Knijeah Harris, who is also entertaining Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Harris took an official visit to Texas A&M earlier this month, but it looks like it’ll be Florida who wins this recruitment.

4-star ATH DeAndre Moore Jr. planning summer decision

Moore Jr. has four schools on his radar as he inches closer to a decision. Louisville, Oregon, Texas and USC are all in line to receive official visits with a commitment coming possibly as soon as May.

