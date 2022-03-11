Friday Night Notes: All eyes on Arch, another big recruiting weekend

Welcome to USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes, a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

The NCAA recruiting dead period is over and the top recruit in the class of 2023 is still searching for a home. Five-star Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning, who just won a basketball state championship, is working through his recruitment with four schools seemingly standing out.

Beyond Manning, a few schools are set to host big visit weekends including the top remaining 2022 recruits and the elite members of the class of 2023.

Let’s take a closer look at what is going on in the world of recruiting right now.

Meet the Class of 2023

Meet the top 25 football recruits in the class of 2023

Where are the top 2023 football recruits currently committed?

Where are the top uncommitted 2023 football recruits trending?

23 in ’23: The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top running back recruits in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top wide receiver recruits in the class of 2023

23 in ’23: The top tight end recruits in the class of 2023

The latest on Arch Manning

Manning just got done helping Isidore Newman win a basketball state championship, so his recruitment isn’t advanced as some of the others in his class. However, there is still a list of favorites taking shape.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas seem to be standing out to Manning. Florida and LSU also figure to have a chance to land the blue-chip prospect.

Elite recruits flocking to Eugene

This weekend marks Dan Lanning’s first massive recruiting weekend since taking over as Oregon’s head coach. Josh Conerly and Lebbeus Overton — the top two remaining recruits in the class of 2022 — will be in Eugene, as well as five-star 2023 defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei and Jayden Wayne.

Star-studded weekend in Southern California

Oregon isn’t the only Pac-12 program that is set to begin a big recruiting weekend. USC will have the top cornerback in the nation in Cormani McClain on campus, as well as five-star wide receiver and former Oklahoma commit Brandon Inniss. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Inniss reunited with Lincoln Riley.

More recruiting news from the USA TODAY Sports' college wires

Sooners Wire: Sooners land crystal ball projection for 4-star ATH Jacobe Johnson

Buckeyes Wire: Four-star 2023 linebacker to visit Ohio State on Tuesday

Gators Wire: 5-star CB could give Florida an edge on in-state recruiting

