Friday Night Notes: Dylan Raiola’s recruiting impact, Kentucky’s new QB commit, plus more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

This week, USA TODAY High School Sports writer Tim Weaver focuses on the most important position in the game, with three recruits who could soon be making a massive impact at the highest level of college competition.

Starting in Athens, Georgia, the reigning kings of NCAA football pulled off a stunning victory this week. On Monday, the No. 1 quarterback and top-overall recruit in the class of 2024 – Pinnacle (Arizona) QB Dylan Raiola – announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The best name they could hope to bring in is five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is committed to Ohio State, where Raiola had once been committed. If he can be convinced to follow Raiola, the Bulldogs will soon get No. 1 talents at the two most-critical offensive positions in the modern game.

Also included are Kentucky’s commitment from four-star QB Cutter Boley, Alabama’s offer to five-star QB Bryce Underwood and more football recruiting news from around the USA TODAY Sports college wires.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire