Friday Night Notes: Cormani McClain watch, early 2024 recruiting rankings and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain is “technically” still committed to Miami. That’s all he would share with reporters leading up to the Under Armour All-American Bowl earlier this week. While that sort of keeps McClain outside of the undecided grouping from the class, he is creating significant buzz…

The latest on McClain comes from Andrew Ivins at 247 Sports, who’s declared him the biggest enigma from the Under Armour game. Apparently McCLain will be making his decision on January 15.

“McClain’s recruitment remains one big mystery. After electing to not sign early despite a near two-month commitment to the Hurricanes, McClain said in an interview with ESPN2 that he will be “signing” Jan. 15, which is not an official signing window. Will McClain be inking some type of paperwork with Miami? It sounds like it, but you never really know with McClain.”

For what it’s worth, McClain posed for photos with some Alabama commits after the game.

Several #Alabama signees with Five-Star Plus+ CB and Miami commit Cormani McClain. Photo credit: @AaronWagenheim (IG: byawags) Bama signees talk pitch to McClain ➡️ https://t.co/toJWSKnj6d (On3+) pic.twitter.com/68OHXiJi22 — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) January 4, 2023

McClain’s other finalist is Florida, where he was originally projected to sign before his surprise commitment to Miami in late October.

The wild card to watch here is Colorado, where Deion Sanders became head coach last month. Ever since, they’ve been on a recruiting and transfer tear, including getting 2022’s top overall recruit, cornerback Justin Hunter.

Story continues

Top contenders for Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson

Nyckoles Harbor

Christopher Stock, 247 Sports

Not counting McClain, the top two undecided recruits in the class of 2023 are Archbishop Carroll (DC) Athlete Nyckoles Harbor and Pinnacle (Ariz.) tight end Duce Robinson.

While where they will eventually sign is just as unknown as McClain, we do have some clue of where they’re leaning towards. Both have recently listed several options they’re considering.

Nyckoles Harbor:

Harbor (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) is ranked the No. 1 athlete and No. 16 overall in his class. Whichever program gets him will be adding a world-class talent. According to Ducks Wire, Harbor says he doesn’t have any official final list. However, the schools that he mentioned are Maryland, South Carolina, USC, Oregon and Michigan. Harbor says academics, football and track are the three main factors in his decision.

Duce Robinson:

Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is ranked as the top tight end in his class and No. 1 overall in the state of Arizona. According to Longhorns Wire, Robinson has narrowed his list down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Texas and USC. At the moment, Georgia is considered the favorite.

Early 2024 recruiting rankings

Brian Perroni, 247 Sports

McClain, Robinson and Harbor are the exceptions to the rule, though. Most high-end recruits in the class of 2023 have already made their decisions. So, let’s look ahead to the next recruiting cycle and see who’s in the lead.

Here are the very early top-10 rankings for the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

1. LSU: 157.57 points

Led by four-star linebacker Maurice Williams Jr., LSU’s class has eight commits so far, including six four-star recruits.

2. Notre Dame: 148.71 points

For the Fighting Irish, their top recruit is four-star quarterback CJ Carr. All together they have seven commits and six four-star recruits.

3. Georgia: 143.33 points

The Bulldogs’ best commitment so far is from five-star tight end Landen Thomas. They also have four four-star recruits on board.

4. Florida State: 136.10 points

The Seminoles also have a five-star prospect in running back Kameron Davis. They also have four other blue chips committed so far.

5. Alabama: 123.28 points

Nick Saban has a five-star quarterback committed in Julian Sayin. They also have four four-star recruits.

6. Oregon: 89.47 points

The Ducks don’t have any five-stars, but all four of their commits so far are four-stars.

7. Iowa: 88.44 points

The Hawkeyes have just one four-star recruit so far in iOL Cody Fox. Their four other commitments are all three stars.

8. Texas Tech: 82.22 points

So far four-star wide receiver Ivan Carreon is the Red Raiders’ only blue chip commitment, but they also have four three star recruits.

9. Ohio State: 78.97 points

The Buckeyes only have three commits to date but one of them is five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the top receiver in the class of 2024.

10. Florida: 76.88 points

The Gators also have three recruits in this class but also have a five-star in dual-threat quarterback DJ Lagway.

More recruiting news from around the USA TODAY Sports college wires

Parker Thune, 247 Sports

FOOTBALL

Colorado Buffaloes Wire:

Dylan Edwards shines at Under Armour All-America Game

Buckeyes Wire:

Report on Noah Rogers’ performance at Under Armor All-American Bowl

Nittany Lions Wire:

Key recruits to watch for Penn State football

Sooners Wire:

Every WR offered by Oklahoma in the 2024 recruiting cycle

UGA Wire:

5-star DB Charles Lester names top five schools

Ducks Wire:

Austin Novosad turns heads; 4-star DL Ashton Porter sees stock rise

Fighting Irish Wire:

Dante Moore says Notre Dame ‘was the school I was leaning toward’

Roll Tide Wire:

2024 4-star DB Charles Lester III lists Alabama in his top five

Gators Wire:

Which Florida signees are participating in All-Star games?

Spartans Wire:

MSU football offers 2025 5-star LB, UGA commit Jadon Perlotte

Aggies Wire:

DJ Hicks shined throughout Under Armour All-America week

BASKETBALL

Tarheels Wire

2025 top-30 guard says UNC is his ‘dream school’

Gators Wire:

Florida basketball hosting No. 4 prospect in 2024 class on official visit

Story originally appeared on High School Sports