Friday Night Notes: Arch taking in Texas, elite 2022 recruits take official visits

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Another big recruiting weekend across the nation is set to commence, as the top recruit in the class of 2023 will be in the Lone Star State for a visit. In addition, the top-two remaining 2022 recruits are hitting the road for official visits their recruitment draw closer to an end.

Let’s take a closer look at this weekend’s activity and what it could mean moving into April, which will be another busy recruiting month.

Arch Manning headlines big Texas recruiting weekend

Manning is traveling to Texas after spending all of last weekend visiting Georgia. The Longhorns are thought to be in Manning’s top three along with Alabama and Georgia, making this weekend crucial for Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff. Joining Manning in Austin this weekend will be five-star defensive lineman David Hicks, top 2023 running back Reuben Owens and numerous other four and five-star prospects.

Josh Conerly and Lebbeus Overton take official visits

Conerly is making his way out to USC for an official visit, while Overton will travel to Texas A&M along with his brother, who is currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Conerly is set on committing on April 8, which gives added importance to hit trip to USC. The five-star offensive lineman is high on the Trojans, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Overton, meanwhile, still has visits to make and isn’t planning on committing soon. His recruitment will likely drag out until late April, at the absolute earliest.

Georgia getting elite prospects on campus

Georgia is following up its wooing of Manning by hosting a recruiting weekend littered with blue-chip talent traveling to Athens. Among the five-star recruits visiting are running back Richard Young, wide receiver Carnell Tate, cornerback A.J. Harris and safety Caleb Downs.

Star studded Oklahoma junior day

Oklahoma’s junior day features elite talent from the classes of 2023 and 2024. The group of 2024 talent the Sooners are set to host, might somehow be more intriguing than the star-studded 2023 group, as edge rusher Zina Umeozulu, running back Stacy Gage and defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham are all going to be in Norman.

