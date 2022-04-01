Friday Night Notes: Arch Manning isn’t the only elite uncommitted 2023 QB

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school football recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2022 to ’23 and beyond.

Arch Manning is the top quarterback and top overall recruit in the class of 2023. He naturally gets the most attention of any recruit in the class because of his lofty ranking, but also because of his namesake. There are a bevy of other elite signal-callers in the class who don’t get nearly as much love, though — even those who are five-star recruits.

Five-star USC commit Malachi Nelson sits behind Manning in the rankings, and five-star Tennessee commit Nicholaus Iamaleava is well-known at this point. Who are the top uncommitted quarterback prospects behind Manning?

Let’s take a deep dive into each one’s recruitment.

Dante Moore

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

High School: Martin Luther King (Mich.)

Moore is the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Notre Dame seems to be running as the favorite to land the Detroit native right now, but his recruitment is far from over. LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State are all heavily involved with Moore. Will the pull to stay home lead Moore to Michigan or Michigan State? It’s possible, but Notre Dame likes where it is at with him right now.

Jaden Rashada

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Pittsburg (Calif.)

Rashada is a newly minted five-star recruit and his stock has been soaring for a while now. Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, UCLA, and Washington are all in the picture to land Reshada. Pulling him off the west coast doesn’t seem to be an impossible task given a recent trip to Miami.

Christopher Vizzina

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Briarwood Christian (Ala.)

The offers keep rolling in for Vizzina, as he is now up over 30 opportunities to play at the next level. Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are standing out to the Alabama native, who recently took an unofficial visit to local Auburn. The Tigers seem to be trying to get more involved with Vizzina, whose most recent Power 5 offer came from Ohio State.

Story continues

Eli Holstein

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High School: Zachary (La.)

Holstein backed off his commitment to Texas A&M on March 18 and is once again wide open in his recruitment. The Lousiana native will be at Alabama for an unofficial visit this weekend after traveling to Tuscaloosa twice last month. It’s still a bit early, but the Crimson Tide seems to be trending in the right direction to land Holstein. He could be their 2023 quarterback if Manning ends up elsewhere.

Dylan Lonergan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Brookwood (Ga.)

Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, and South Carolina are among the programs currently in a good spot to land Lonergan, who will be at Alabama for an unofficial visit this weekend. Florida has a chance to move up Lonergan’s list after a strong visit that also provided him with insight into the baseball program as a two-sport athlete.

