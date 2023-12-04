Friday Night Lights for Griz, Furman

Dec. 3—MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies get another night football game, with the announcement Sunday morning that their quarterfinal against Furman will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The other Big Sky Conference team still left in the FCS playoff field, No. 4 seed Idaho, also has another late kickoff: 8 p.m. Mountain, against fifth-seeded Albany, at the Kibbie Dome.

Second-seed Montana, which beat Delaware 49-19 Saturday, will have its game against the seventh-seeded Paladins televised nationally on ESPN2.

On Saturday the quarterfinal between No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 8 seed Villanova will kick off at 10 a.m. Mountain on ESPN. At 11:30 a.m. the third-seeded South Dakota Coyotes will take on North Dakota State, and it will air on ABC.

Idaho's game will stream on ESPN+.

It's more "Big Sky After Dark." The Grizzlies' snowy win over Delaware ended at 10:41 p.m.

Idaho's 20-17 overtime win over Southern Illinois started an hour later and ended at 11:20 p.m. Mountain.