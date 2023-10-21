Friday night high school football scores
INDIANA
MICHIGAN
Niles 56, Paw Paw 18
Edwardsburg 59, Sturgis 33
Dowagiac 35, Cassopolis 0
Buchanan 34, Union City 0
Brandywine 28, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14
INDIANA STATE
Sectionals
First Round
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Culver Academy 17, Lowell 7
Highland 56, East Chicago Central 6
Kankakee Valley 37, Gary West 22
New Prairie 49, Hobart 14
Sectional 18
NorthWood 52, S. Bend St. Joseph's 10
Northridge 39, Logansport 3
S. Bend Washington 43, Plymouth 28
Wawasee 35, S. Bend Riley 26
Sectional 19
DeKalb 21, Angola 14
E. Noble 43, New Haven 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10
Leo 42, Ft. Wayne South 0
Sectional 20
Columbia City 27, Huntington North 7
Kokomo 21, Jay Co. 14
Marion 63, Frankfort 0
Mississinewa 35, Western 14
Sectional 21
Indpls Roncalli 42, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indy Brebeuf 55, Northview 50
Lebanon 35, Indpls Attucks 32
Mooresville 56, Indpls Washington 0
Sectional 22
Beech Grove 42, Muncie Central 28
Greenfield 27, Pendleton Hts. 17
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Richmond 21
New Palestine 63, New Castle 0
Sectional 23
E. Central 62, Shelbyville 7
Greenwood 49, Connersville 20
Jennings Co. 46, Edgewood 21
Martinsville 28, Silver Creek 14
Sectional 24
Bedford N. Lawrence 27, Evansville Harrison 6
Evansville Memorial 38, Evansville Central 8
Evansville Reitz 24, Boonville 0
Jasper 41, Evansville Bosse 24
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Boone Grove 26, Twin Lakes 13
Hanover Central 48, Calumet 16
Rensselaer 42, Griffith 13
W. Lafayette 42, River Forest 13
Sectional 26
Fairfield 17, Jimtown 6
Glenn 64, S. Bend Clay 0
Knox 46, Lakeland 19
W. Noble 46, Mishawaka Marian 43
Sectional 27
Delta 47, Norwell 7
Garrett 35, Bellmont 7
Heritage 35, Woodlan 0
Yorktown 31, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Sectional 28
Guerin Catholic 27, Peru 19
Hamilton Hts. 42, Oak Hill 17
Indpls Chatard 40, Tippecanoe Valley 7
Maconaquah 55, Northwestern 13
Sectional 29
Monrovia 56, Purdue Polytechnic 8
N. Montgomery 20, Western Boone 7
Speedway 48, Crawfordsville 13
Tri-West 42, Danville 7
Sectional 30
Gibson Southern 40, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 7
Pike Central 25, Princeton 20
Vincennes 54, Owen Valley 0
Washington 46, W. Vigo 7
Sectional 31
Batesville 35, Rushville 6
Franklin Co. 25, S. Dearborn 7
Indian Creek 49, Greensburg 7
Lawrenceburg 40, Centerville 6
Sectional 32
Heritage Hills 51, Charlestown 14
Salem 20, Madison 8
Scottsburg 13, N. Harrison 0
Southridge 49, Corydon 12
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Bremen 42, Hammond Noll 7
LaVille 25, Andrean 23
Whiting 40, Lake Station 0
Sectional 34
Cass 32, Delphi 13
Lafayette Catholic 42, Winamac 14
Seeger 14, Benton Central 12
Sectional 35
Central Noble 14, Prairie Heights 0
Eastside 48, Wabash 7
Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Churubusco 30
Manchester 49, Whitko 0
Sectional 36
Bluffton 26, Alexandria 14
Eastbrook 28, Frankton 3
Eastern (Greentown) 55, Elwood 0
Tipton 35, Blackford 0
Sectional 37
Cascade 41, S. Vermillion 20
Greencastle 30, N. Putnam 29
Linton 48, N. Knox 14
Southmont 32, Sullivan 21
Sectional 38
Eastern Hancock 45, Lapel 43
Heritage Christian 35, Shenandoah 0
Indpls Ritter 42, Union Co. 14
Winchester 14, Northeastern 12
Sectional 39
Brownstown 56, Indpls Scecina 27
Eastern (Pekin) 49, Christel House Manual 29
Switzerland Co. 28, Brown Co. 21
Triton Central 41, Clarksville 6
Sectional 40
Evansville Mater Dei 30, Tell City 27
Forest Park 57, Mitchell 7
N. Posey 55, Perry Central 8
Paoli 48, Crawford Co. 14
Class 1A
Sectional 41
Culver 40, S. Central (Union Mills) 15
N. Judson 40, Pioneer 14
S. Newton 64, Bowman 6
Triton 71, N. Newton 6
Sectional 42
Clinton Prairie 41, Covington 6
Indpls Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 6
N. Vermillion 41, Attica 6
Sectional 43
Carroll (Flora) 42, Tri-County 8
Caston 34, N. White 28
Tri-Central 41, Frontier 35
W. Central 52, Taylor 27
Sectional 44
Adams Central 42, S. Adams 6
Madison-Grant 50, Northfield 0
N. Miami 20, Southern Wells 6
Southwood 38, Fremont 14
Sectional 45
Monroe Central 64, Union City 34
Sheridan 41, Hagerstown 0
Sectional 46
Milan 46, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
N. Decatur 41, S. Decatur 3
Tri 35, Knightstown 0
Sectional 47
Covenant Christian 42, Parke Heritage 12
Riverton Parke 39, Cloverdale 14
S. Putnam 52, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0
Sectional 48
N. Daviess 42, Tecumseh 14
Providence 49, Eastern (Greene) 22
Spring Valley 36, S. Spencer 33
This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: H.S. football: Indiana sectionals and Michigan regular season scores