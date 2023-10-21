Advertisement

Friday night high school football scores

Gayle Bell, South Bend Tribune
INDIANA

AREA SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A

Sectional 17

New Prairie 49, Hobart 14

Sectional 18

South Bend Washington 43, Plymouth 28

NorthWood 52, South Bend Saint Joseph 10

Wawasee 35, South Bend Riley 26

Northridge 39, Logansport 3

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Fairfield 17, Jimtown 6

John Glenn 64, South Bend Clay 0

West Noble 46, Mishawaka Marian 43

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33

Bremen 42, Hammond Bishop Noll 7

LaVille 25, Andrean 23

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41

Triton 71, North Newton 6

Culver 40, South Central (Union Mills) 15

MICHIGAN

Niles 56, Paw Paw 18

Edwardsburg 59, Sturgis 33

Dowagiac 35, Cassopolis 0

Buchanan 34, Union City 0

Brandywine 28, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14

INDIANA STATE

Sectionals

First Round

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Culver Academy 17, Lowell 7

Highland 56, East Chicago Central 6

Kankakee Valley 37, Gary West 22

New Prairie 49, Hobart 14

Sectional 18

NorthWood 52, S. Bend St. Joseph's 10

Northridge 39, Logansport 3

S. Bend Washington 43, Plymouth 28

Wawasee 35, S. Bend Riley 26

Sectional 19

DeKalb 21, Angola 14

E. Noble 43, New Haven 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10

Leo 42, Ft. Wayne South 0

Sectional 20

Columbia City 27, Huntington North 7

Kokomo 21, Jay Co. 14

Marion 63, Frankfort 0

Mississinewa 35, Western 14

Sectional 21

Indpls Roncalli 42, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indy Brebeuf 55, Northview 50

Lebanon 35, Indpls Attucks 32

Mooresville 56, Indpls Washington 0

Sectional 22

Beech Grove 42, Muncie Central 28

Greenfield 27, Pendleton Hts. 17

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Richmond 21

New Palestine 63, New Castle 0

Sectional 23

E. Central 62, Shelbyville 7

Greenwood 49, Connersville 20

Jennings Co. 46, Edgewood 21

Martinsville 28, Silver Creek 14

Sectional 24

Bedford N. Lawrence 27, Evansville Harrison 6

Evansville Memorial 38, Evansville Central 8

Evansville Reitz 24, Boonville 0

Jasper 41, Evansville Bosse 24

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Boone Grove 26, Twin Lakes 13

Hanover Central 48, Calumet 16

Rensselaer 42, Griffith 13

W. Lafayette 42, River Forest 13

Sectional 26

Fairfield 17, Jimtown 6

Glenn 64, S. Bend Clay 0

Knox 46, Lakeland 19

W. Noble 46, Mishawaka Marian 43

Sectional 27

Delta 47, Norwell 7

Garrett 35, Bellmont 7

Heritage 35, Woodlan 0

Yorktown 31, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Sectional 28

Guerin Catholic 27, Peru 19

Hamilton Hts. 42, Oak Hill 17

Indpls Chatard 40, Tippecanoe Valley 7

Maconaquah 55, Northwestern 13

Sectional 29

Monrovia 56, Purdue Polytechnic 8

N. Montgomery 20, Western Boone 7

Speedway 48, Crawfordsville 13

Tri-West 42, Danville 7

Sectional 30

Gibson Southern 40, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 7

Pike Central 25, Princeton 20

Vincennes 54, Owen Valley 0

Washington 46, W. Vigo 7

Sectional 31

Batesville 35, Rushville 6

Franklin Co. 25, S. Dearborn 7

Indian Creek 49, Greensburg 7

Lawrenceburg 40, Centerville 6

Sectional 32

Heritage Hills 51, Charlestown 14

Salem 20, Madison 8

Scottsburg 13, N. Harrison 0

Southridge 49, Corydon 12

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Bremen 42, Hammond Noll 7

LaVille 25, Andrean 23

Whiting 40, Lake Station 0

Sectional 34

Cass 32, Delphi 13

Lafayette Catholic 42, Winamac 14

Seeger 14, Benton Central 12

Sectional 35

Central Noble 14, Prairie Heights 0

Eastside 48, Wabash 7

Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Churubusco 30

Manchester 49, Whitko 0

Sectional 36

Bluffton 26, Alexandria 14

Eastbrook 28, Frankton 3

Eastern (Greentown) 55, Elwood 0

Tipton 35, Blackford 0

Sectional 37

Cascade 41, S. Vermillion 20

Greencastle 30, N. Putnam 29

Linton 48, N. Knox 14

Southmont 32, Sullivan 21

Sectional 38

Eastern Hancock 45, Lapel 43

Heritage Christian 35, Shenandoah 0

Indpls Ritter 42, Union Co. 14

Winchester 14, Northeastern 12

Sectional 39

Brownstown 56, Indpls Scecina 27

Eastern (Pekin) 49, Christel House Manual 29

Switzerland Co. 28, Brown Co. 21

Triton Central 41, Clarksville 6

Sectional 40

Evansville Mater Dei 30, Tell City 27

Forest Park 57, Mitchell 7

N. Posey 55, Perry Central 8

Paoli 48, Crawford Co. 14

Class 1A

Sectional 41

Culver 40, S. Central (Union Mills) 15

N. Judson 40, Pioneer 14

S. Newton 64, Bowman 6

Triton 71, N. Newton 6

Sectional 42

Clinton Prairie 41, Covington 6

Indpls Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 6

N. Vermillion 41, Attica 6

Sectional 43

Carroll (Flora) 42, Tri-County 8

Caston 34, N. White 28

Tri-Central 41, Frontier 35

W. Central 52, Taylor 27

Sectional 44

Adams Central 42, S. Adams 6

Madison-Grant 50, Northfield 0

N. Miami 20, Southern Wells 6

Southwood 38, Fremont 14

Sectional 45

Monroe Central 64, Union City 34

Sheridan 41, Hagerstown 0

Sectional 46

Milan 46, Cambridge City Lincoln 0

N. Decatur 41, S. Decatur 3

Tri 35, Knightstown 0

Sectional 47

Covenant Christian 42, Parke Heritage 12

Riverton Parke 39, Cloverdale 14

S. Putnam 52, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

Sectional 48

N. Daviess 42, Tecumseh 14

Providence 49, Eastern (Greene) 22

Spring Valley 36, S. Spencer 33

