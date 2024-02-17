Advertisement

Here are your Friday night high school basketball scores

South Bend Tribune
·3 min read

Noie column: South Bend Riley High School honors former guard Blake Wesley, one of its own

Wrestling state finals: Possible rematch shaping up at state wrestling

INDIANA AREA

BOYS

North Judson 47, Argos 42

Bremen 49, John Glenn 36

LaVille 68, Caston 51

Penn 55, Elkhart 40

Fairfield 61, Churubusco 50

Mishawaka Marian 53, Jimtown 46

Portage 77, LaPorte 27

Merrillville 73, Michigan City 68

SB Clay 70, New Prairie 38

F.W. Blackhawk 43, NorthWood 32

Northridge 66, Columbia City 40

SB Riley 66, SB Adams 55

Mishawaka 81, SB Career 36

SB Saint Joseph 93, SB Washington 59

Bethany Christian 31, Trinity Greenlawn 29

Goshen 50, Westview 47

MICHIGAN AREA

BOYS

Niles 53, Edwardsburg 19

Berrien Springs 53, Dowagiac 43

Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 57

GIRLS

Edwardsburg 66, Niles 34

Brandywine 66, Benton Harbor 19

Dowagiac 54, Berrien Springs, 38

Cassopolis 61, Hartford 52

INDIANA STATE

BOYS

Adams Central 71, W. Noble 53

Alexandria 67, Frankton 57

Angola 62, Eastside 41

Bellmont 46, Bluffton 37

Bethesda Christian 74, Speedway 51

Borden 41, Clarksville 39

Bremen 49, Glenn 36

Brownsburg 51, Hamilton Southeastern 50

Carmel 44, Warren Central 40

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 67, Homestead 61

Cowan 58, Monroe Central 48

Danville 54, Crawfordsville 35

East Chicago Central 73, Hammond Noll 67

Eastern (Pekin) 47, Brownstown 45

Fairfield 61, Churubusco 50

Faith Christian 51, Tri-County 48

Fishers 63, Zionsville 58

Foundation, Ky. 82, Cannelton 37

Fremont 64, Central Noble 55

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, NorthWood 32

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39

Ft. Wayne Luers 66, Ft. Wayne North 62

Ft. Wayne Wayne 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55

Goshen 50, Westview 47

Heritage Hills 71, Tell City 32

Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Ben Davis 64

Indpls Chatard 58, Indpls Lutheran 51

Indpls Scecina 46, Lebanon 33

Indy Brebeuf 81, Heritage Christian 68, OT

Kankakee Valley 58, Hanover Central 54

Kokomo 62, Anderson 49

LaVille 68, Caston 51

Lakeland 60, Prairie Heights 30

Lakewood Park 62, Clinton Christian 36

Lapel 64, Madison-Grant 51

Lawrence North 93, Indpls Pike 77

Liberty Christian 51, Waldron 42

Logansport 80, N. Miami 47

Manchester 80, Maconaquah 75

Merrillville 73, Michigan City 68

Mishawaka 81, South Bend Career Academy 36

Mishawaka Marian 53, Jimtown 46

Mississinewa 46, Eastbrook 39

N. Judson 47, Argos 42

N. White 45, W. Central 44

New Haven 66, Heritage 62, OT

Noblesville 60, Avon 34

Northridge 66, Columbia City 40

Norwell 49, Jay Co. 38

Oak Hill 72, Elwood 35

Penn 55, Elkhart 49

Peru 72, Rochester 64

Portage 77, LaPorte 27

S. Bend Clay 70, New Prairie 38

S. Bend Riley 66, S. Bend Adams 55

S. Bend St. Joseph's 93, S. Bend Washington 59

Southwestern (Hanover) 72, Austin 60

Triton Central 0, Beech Grove 0

Wabash 44, Whitko 36

Wapahani 74, Daleville 48

Westfield 64, Franklin Central 50

Winamac 52, Pioneer 31

Winchester 61, Northeastern 49

Greater Indpls Conf. Playoffs

Championship

Indpls Attucks 91, Purdue Polytechnic 62

Hoosier Conf. Playoffs

Championship

Tipton 63, Lafayette Catholic 51

Third Place

Twin Lakes 49, Hamilton Hts. 48

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: High school basketball scores for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024