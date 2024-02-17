Here are your Friday night high school basketball scores
INDIANA AREA
BOYS
North Judson 47, Argos 42
Bremen 49, John Glenn 36
LaVille 68, Caston 51
Penn 55, Elkhart 40
Fairfield 61, Churubusco 50
Mishawaka Marian 53, Jimtown 46
Portage 77, LaPorte 27
Merrillville 73, Michigan City 68
SB Clay 70, New Prairie 38
F.W. Blackhawk 43, NorthWood 32
Northridge 66, Columbia City 40
SB Riley 66, SB Adams 55
Mishawaka 81, SB Career 36
SB Saint Joseph 93, SB Washington 59
Bethany Christian 31, Trinity Greenlawn 29
Goshen 50, Westview 47
MICHIGAN AREA
BOYS
Niles 53, Edwardsburg 19
Berrien Springs 53, Dowagiac 43
Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 57
GIRLS
Edwardsburg 66, Niles 34
Brandywine 66, Benton Harbor 19
Dowagiac 54, Berrien Springs, 38
Cassopolis 61, Hartford 52
INDIANA STATE
BOYS
Adams Central 71, W. Noble 53
Alexandria 67, Frankton 57
Angola 62, Eastside 41
Bellmont 46, Bluffton 37
Bethesda Christian 74, Speedway 51
Borden 41, Clarksville 39
Bremen 49, Glenn 36
Brownsburg 51, Hamilton Southeastern 50
Carmel 44, Warren Central 40
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 67, Homestead 61
Cowan 58, Monroe Central 48
Danville 54, Crawfordsville 35
East Chicago Central 73, Hammond Noll 67
Eastern (Pekin) 47, Brownstown 45
Fairfield 61, Churubusco 50
Faith Christian 51, Tri-County 48
Fishers 63, Zionsville 58
Foundation, Ky. 82, Cannelton 37
Fremont 64, Central Noble 55
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, NorthWood 32
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39
Ft. Wayne Luers 66, Ft. Wayne North 62
Ft. Wayne Wayne 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55
Goshen 50, Westview 47
Heritage Hills 71, Tell City 32
Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Ben Davis 64
Indpls Chatard 58, Indpls Lutheran 51
Indpls Scecina 46, Lebanon 33
Indy Brebeuf 81, Heritage Christian 68, OT
Kankakee Valley 58, Hanover Central 54
Kokomo 62, Anderson 49
LaVille 68, Caston 51
Lakeland 60, Prairie Heights 30
Lakewood Park 62, Clinton Christian 36
Lapel 64, Madison-Grant 51
Lawrence North 93, Indpls Pike 77
Liberty Christian 51, Waldron 42
Logansport 80, N. Miami 47
Manchester 80, Maconaquah 75
Merrillville 73, Michigan City 68
Mishawaka 81, South Bend Career Academy 36
Mishawaka Marian 53, Jimtown 46
Mississinewa 46, Eastbrook 39
N. Judson 47, Argos 42
N. White 45, W. Central 44
New Haven 66, Heritage 62, OT
Noblesville 60, Avon 34
Northridge 66, Columbia City 40
Norwell 49, Jay Co. 38
Oak Hill 72, Elwood 35
Penn 55, Elkhart 49
Peru 72, Rochester 64
Portage 77, LaPorte 27
S. Bend Clay 70, New Prairie 38
S. Bend Riley 66, S. Bend Adams 55
S. Bend St. Joseph's 93, S. Bend Washington 59
Southwestern (Hanover) 72, Austin 60
Triton Central 0, Beech Grove 0
Wabash 44, Whitko 36
Wapahani 74, Daleville 48
Westfield 64, Franklin Central 50
Winamac 52, Pioneer 31
Winchester 61, Northeastern 49
Greater Indpls Conf. Playoffs
Championship
Indpls Attucks 91, Purdue Polytechnic 62
Hoosier Conf. Playoffs
Championship
Tipton 63, Lafayette Catholic 51
Third Place
Twin Lakes 49, Hamilton Hts. 48
This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: High school basketball scores for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024