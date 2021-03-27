Friday night football: YC rolls RV Falcons; Wheatland beaten at Gridley

Jeff Larson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·2 min read

Mar. 27—It took all of a half a quarter for the Yuba City High football team to turn a possession game into a commanding rout Friday night in the 15th annual Mayor's Cup at River Valley.

The Honkers used an aggressive push with their defensive front to twice turn River Valley over on downs and capitalize with rushing scores — the second a 55-yard touchdown run by Keola Abreu to blow it open en route to a 40-6 victory over the Falcons.

Yuba City (1-0) is 13-2 against River Valley in Mayor's Cup battles, with the Falcons' last win coming in 2015.

RV (1-1) struggled all night to mount any kind of offense against the YC front. During the second quarter spurt, Gilberto Vela managed to penetrate the backfield and get to Falcon quarterback Collin Totmann. A little later in the period, Vela and Nick Afato tag-teamed an RV ballcarrier to once again put RV behind the chains.

Offensively, Dane Tedder scored twice in the second quarter, capped by a 14-yard run punctuated by a mammoth-sized hurdle at the RV-8, giving the Honkers the eventual 28-0 half-time lead.

YC is scheduled to host Pleasant Valley out of Chico next Friday, while RV travels to Roseville.

Wheatland at Gridley

Gridley (1-0) jumped ahead early, then put it away in the third with a couple scores, to open its season with a 43-14 win at home over Wheatland.

Up eight at the break, Gridley opened the third quarter by recovering the onsides kick and capitalizing with a touchdown to push the lead to 29-14.

Later in the third, Shay Carr capped a Gridley drive with a 30-yard touchdown catch, expanding the lead to 36-14. Carr finished with a touchdown and three interceptions on defense. His cousin, Cameron Carr led the rushing attack with 18 carries for 349 yards and four scores.

Wheatland (0-1) got behind early and trailed the Bulldogs at one point 22-8 in the second quarter before mounting a run.

Trystan Rymer made it a one-score game with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 22-14 after the missed 2-point conversion.

Wheatland scored once more in the first half when Manny Galvan capped a drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown.

Matthew Soderlund finished with 15 tackles at middle linebacker and made six catches for 55 yards at tight end.

Wheatland hosts Oroville next Thursday at 7 p.m.; Gridley is scheduled to play at Sutter on April 1.

Sutter and East Nicolaus had their games canceled this week due to positive COVID tests.

Recommended Stories

  • Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

    Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. Andreescu, who suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at last month's Australian Open but her comeback ended abruptly when she fell to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the second round. "I am a professional athlete that's wearing and tearing her body so it's normal to have pains here and there and it's not like I am the only one that's retiring from tournaments and stuff like that," Andreescu said on Tuesday.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/26/2021

  • Why scouting NFL draft prospects is a smart fantasy football strategy

    Setting her sights on the prospects who are going to take the stage at the NFL Draft, Liz Loza explains why knowing these incoming rookies is crucial for fantasy football.

  • KBM at Bristol: Nemechek on baby watch, Bell ready to fill in

    NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell is on standby for John Hunter Nemechek in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this weekend on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track if the full-time driver of the No. 4 Toyota needs to leave for his baby’s arrival. RELATED: Complete schedule for Bristol dirt weekend With @JHNemechek on […]

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • Nikola Jokic has 37 points, Nuggets beat Pelicans 113-108

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Nikola Jokic had 37 points and nine assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 113-108 in a tight fourth quarter Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, and Jamal Murray had 23 points and 11 assists for the Nuggets.

  • Game Recap: Nets 113, Pistons 111

    In his highest scoring performance as a member of the Nets, James Harden recorded 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as they defeated the Pistons, 113-111. Blake Griffin added 17 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Nets in the victory, while Jerami Grant tallied 19 points, three assists and three blocks for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 31-15 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 12-32.

  • NHL roundup: Mika Zibanejad's record night powers Rangers

    Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists to lift the New York Rangers past the host Philadelphia Flyers 8-3 on Thursday. Zibanejad has scored six goals and totaled 12 points in consecutive games against the Flyers, as Thursday he equaled his stats from a March 17 matchup. Ryan Strome added one goal and three assists while Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals and K'Andre Miller and Filip Chytil had one goal each for the Rangers, who won their third in a row.

  • Brandon Ingram with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

    Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 03/26/2021

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • NFL draft: Even Trevor Lawrence was blown away by Zach Wilson's pro-day laser

    Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?

  • Sergio Garcia knocks Lee Westwood out of WGC Match Play with play-off hole-in-one

    Lee Westwood has seen most things in his long career, but this was the first time he had ever been beaten by his opponent making a hole-in-one on the fourth sudden-death hole. And to make the circumstances of Westwood’s elimination from the WGC Dell Match Play even more bizarre, it was his old Ryder Cup partner Sergio Garcia striking the walk-off ace. It was a great effort by Westwood, the 47-year-old who fought his way back into the world’s top 20 with back-to-back runner-up placings on the PGA Tour earlier this month. After losing his opening round-robin group match against Garcia on Wednesday, he battled back at Austin Country Club with impressive wins against countrymen Matt Wallace on Thursday and then Tyrrell Hatton, on Friday. The manner of Westwood’s 4&3 victory over the world No 8 suggested he was favourite against Garcia - who lost 3& 2 to Wallace - but after they halved the first three holes of the shootout, Garcia hit a nine iron on the 160-yard fourth that instantly removed all of the uncertainty. “I really don't know what to say,’ he said. “A hole-in-one is amazing. It’s my 13th and it’s lucky No. 13. “It was a great shot, but then you get lucky that first of all it doesn't hit the flag because it must have been very close and then it rolls back in. I'm sorry for Lee, but unfortunately one of us had to lose.” Garcia plays Canadian Mackenzie Hughes in the last 16 and must fancy himself to go all the way. As Europe’s leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup, it is faintly ridiculous that the Spaniard has only once gone further than the quarter-final in this event. For Westwood, the next stop will be Augusta for the season’s first major in 12 days time.

  • Video: Jake Paul, Ben Askren get physical during Triller boxing match faceoff

    Jake Paul and Ben Askren had their first faceoff ahead of their boxing match on Friday, and they were unable to keep hands off each other.

  • Watch: Kevin Na lectures Dustin Johnson, wins heated match at WGC-Dell Match Play

    On the 11th hole, Johnson picked up his ball on what would have been a 13-inch putt, and Na then approached him.

  • Tom Brady posts a hilarious response to the Bucs retaining all 22 Super Bowl starters

    Tom Brady, with another winning tweet.

  • Blockbuster trade strong indicator Jets looking to move on from Sam Darnold

    While no sources say the Jets are moving on from Sam Darnold, Friday's trade between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers might have told the world so.

  • Report: Magic trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

    The Orlando Magic are trading All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls as part of a four-player deal, ESPN reported Thursday. The Magic also are sending forward Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago in the deal. In exchange, the Magic will receive forward Otto Porter, center Wendell Carter Jr. and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023 in the deal.

  • Eagles tried to trade up to No. 3 overall in order to land BYU QB Zach Wilson

    The Eagles had an interest in BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and according to Ian Rapoport, Howie Roseman tried to trade up to No. 3 overall with the Dolphins.

  • Exclusive: Max title would be Red Bull's best yet, says Horner

    Max Verstappen ending the record reign of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes this year would rank as Red Bull's biggest achievement to date in Formula One, according to team boss Christian Horner. Mercedes have won every title since 2014 while Britain's Hamilton, who can become the first driver to win 100 races, is bidding for an unprecedented eighth crown. The 36-year-old and his team may be favourites based on past performance and stable rules but Red Bull stood out in testing as Mercedes struggled and Verstappen, best of the rest last year, has Hamilton in his sights.

  • Testy situation between Dustin Johnson and Kevin Na regarding conceded putt

    Dustin Johnson and Kevin Na had an interesting and testy situation at the 11th hole in their match on Day 3.