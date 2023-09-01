Friday night football live updates, scores from Midlands high school games

Lou Bezjak
Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

Scores and updates from this week’s Midlands high school football schedule:

Midlands schedule

Thursday

Richland Northeast 44, Keenan 43

Friday

Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep

Bethlehem Christian at Heathwood Hall

Blythewood at Westwood

Camden at Hartsville

Chapin at Spring Valley

Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin

Fairfield Central at Chester

Gilbert at South Aiken

Gray Collegiate at Hammond

Hough (NC) at Dutch Fork

Lakewood at Dreher

Lamar at Airport

Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy

Lexington at Stratford

Lower Richland at Ridge View

Newberry at Clinton

Ninety Six at Saluda

North Central at CA Johnson

Oakbrook Prep at WW King

Orangeburg Prep at Northside Christian

Pelion at Eau Claire

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville

River Bluff at Irmo

Wardlaw at Richard Winn

Whitmire at Mid-Carolina

Saturday

Edisto at Columbia, 10 a.m.

White Knoll at Colleton County, 2 p.m.