Friday night football live updates, scores from Midlands high school games
Scores and updates from this week’s Midlands high school football schedule:
Midlands schedule
Thursday
Richland Northeast 44, Keenan 43
Friday
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
Bethlehem Christian at Heathwood Hall
Blythewood at Westwood
Camden at Hartsville
Chapin at Spring Valley
Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin
Fairfield Central at Chester
Gilbert at South Aiken
Gray Collegiate at Hammond
Hough (NC) at Dutch Fork
Lakewood at Dreher
Lamar at Airport
Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy
Lexington at Stratford
Lower Richland at Ridge View
Newberry at Clinton
Ninety Six at Saluda
North Central at CA Johnson
Oakbrook Prep at WW King
Orangeburg Prep at Northside Christian
Pelion at Eau Claire
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville
River Bluff at Irmo
Wardlaw at Richard Winn
Whitmire at Mid-Carolina
Saturday
Edisto at Columbia, 10 a.m.
White Knoll at Colleton County, 2 p.m.