Friday night Beaver County football highlights, Week 8

South Side 49, Union 15 —South Side’s impressive season continued with another victory, this time against Union Friday night, claiming the WPIAL Class 1A Big 7 Conference title in the process with a 49-15 win.

Union was one of their best tests of the season, entering the game with a 7-1 record.

Senior Ryan Navarra found the back of the end zone five times to lead the offense, while senior quarterback Brody Almashy ran in two more touchdowns. South Side ran for 277 on the night out of the 298 yards of total offense.

South Side’s defense was dominant, too, holding Union scoreless in both the second and fourth quarters. Union did find the back of the end zone twice, thanks to Braylon Thomas throwing one touchdown pass to Grayson Blakley and then rushing for a 16-yard touchdown.

South Side (9-0) will look to complete a perfect season with a big test at home next week, taking on the Rochester Rams (5-3). Rochester is coming off a win against Northgate.

Neshannock 42, Ellwood City 14 After a hot start to the season, Ellwood City has failed to find consistency in their last few contests. Against Neshannock on Friday night, the Wolverines stumbled on offense and fell, 42-14.

Ellwood City had a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs, but hope is not yet gone.

After a scoreless first quarter, Neshannock got on the board thanks to a Dominic Cubellis 67-yard reception from quarterback Jino Mozzocio. Ellwood City tied it up thanks to a 49-yard run from Evan Tweddell, on a play that included a lateral pass. However, Neshannock re-took the lead, and then enjoyed a two-touchdown third quarter to widen the lead over the Wolverines.

Ellwood City found the end zone once more, thanks to a Michael Walters 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Smiley. However, Patrick Argiro scored two of his three touchdowns for Neshannock in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, leaving Ellwood City to lick their wounds.

Ellwood City will go on the road against Riverside to close out the regular season, with a spot in the playoffs still up for grabs. The Wolverines are currently sitting in fifth place in the Midwestern WPIAL Conference with a 2-4 conference record. Meanwhile, Riverside has yet to win a game this season.

Beaver Falls 36, Freedom Area 0 — Beaver Falls clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs with a victory over Freedom Area on Friday night, blanking the Bulldogs 36-0.

Senior running back Da’Talian Beauford scored three rushing touchdowns, including the opening 65-yard sprint to the end zone. Senior quarterback Kadin Brickner connected with classmates Da’Sean Anderson and Mike Blackshear for 18-and 55-yard touchdown passes, respectively.

Instead of opting for the extra point, Beaver Falls attempted two-point conversions on the touchdowns, only converting three of them. However, the offensive overload was too much for Freedom as Beaver Falls compiled 307 yards on the ground, while Freedom mustered up 51 yards. In the air, the Tigers added 106 yards, while Freedom only saw 13 yards on four completions.

Beaver Falls (5-4) and Western Beaver (5-3) will face off on Saturday, Oct. 28. Meanwhile, the Freedom Bulldogs (2-7) will look to break a three-game losing streak against New Brighton (0-9) on Friday, Oct. 27.

Beaver Area 56, Quaker Valley 7 — Beaver earned a spot in the WPIAL football playoffs with a big victory over Quaker Valley on Friday night. The Bobcats took care of business at home with a convincing 56-7 win. After a quick start from the Quakers, the Bobcats held their opponent scoreless.

Travis Clear and Brady Mayo connected on two touchdown passes in the air, while Drey Hall added a touchdown in the second quarter. Clear, the sophomore quarterback, also found the back of the end zone with a pass to Rudy Young. In the third quarter, Qualan Cain added a 45-yard rushing touchdown, while Hall scored his second touchdown of the evening.

Clear started to add the cherry on top with a 19-yard touchdown to Amari Jackson. Beaver’s last trip to the end zone saw Caleb Beradelli score a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

Beaver (7-2) will take on Hopewell Vikings (1-8) at Tony Dorsett Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27.

Mohawk 31, Western Beaver 21 — Mohawk took down Western Beaver at home, 31-21, on Friday night. Both teams are already in the playoffs, slotted at the No. 1 and No. 4 spots, respectively, in the Midwestern Conference. Western Beaver is currently tied with Beaver Falls, as both hold a section record of 4-2.

Mohawk got on the board first, thanks to a touchdown from quarterback Jay Wrona to A.J. Verdi. Western Beaver tied it, thanks to a defensive play from Mikey Crawford, taking a 33-yard interception to the end zone. Justin Boston gave Mohawk the lead once again, with a 8-yard rushing touchdown. The Warriors added to their lead with a Josh Williams 49-yard field goal.

Western Beaver began to close the gap, thanks to a connection between Dorian McGhee and Jaivin Peel. However, Wrona scored on a 30-yard rushing attempt and Bob Fadden caught a 9-yard pass from Wrona to run away with the game, before Tyson Florence added a consolation touchdown for the Golden Beavers.

Western Beaver and Beaver Falls will take on each other next Saturday to see who will take the third place spot in their conference. Western Beaver will host the game.

Aliquippa 53, Chartiers Valley 0

Riverside 23, New Brighton 14

West Mifflin 42, Hopewell 7

Rochester 42, Northgate 8

Bishop Canevin 41, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7

New Castle 21, Ambridge 17

Montour 45, Blackhawk 13

Central Valley 29, West Allegheny 20

Cornell 39, Chartiers-Houston 0

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Friday night Beaver County football highlights, Week 8