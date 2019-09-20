Friday’s NASCAR schedule at Richmond

It’ll be a busy day and night at Richmond Raceway.

While the NASCAR Cup Series will have two practices and qualifying for Saturday’s race, the Xfinity Series has an even busier day with one practice and qualifying during the day and its playoff opening race under the lights.

Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 74 degrees Friday with 0% chance of precipitation when the green flag drops for the Xfinity race. Christopher Bell won last year’s race. Cole Custer won there in April.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:35-10:55 a.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (NBCSN, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (Stages 75/150/250 laps = 187.5 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

