Friday’s NASCAR schedule for Pocono Raceway

Today’s action at Pocono Raceway includes two Cup and two Xfinity Series practices.
The weather forecast, per wunderground.com, calls for partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees. There is only a 10% chance of rain.
Here’s today’s full schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)