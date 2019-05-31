Friday’s NASCAR schedule for Pocono Raceway

Jerry Bonkowski

Today’s action at Pocono Raceway includes two Cup and two Xfinity Series practices.

The weather forecast, per wunderground.com, calls for partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees. There is only a 10% chance of rain.

Here’s today’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)