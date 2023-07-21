Friday NASCAR schedule at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity teams are on track Friday at Pocono Raceway in preparation for Saturday's race on the 2.5-mile track.

A different driver has won each of the past seven Xfinity races at Pocono. Cole Custer is the only former Pocono race winner entered this weekend.

The winner of the last three Truck races at Pocono are all entered for the Xfinity race: John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones and Chandler Smith.

Craftsman Truck and ARCA Menards Series teams also are on track Friday.

Pocono Raceway

Weather

Friday: Thunderstorms in the morning and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Forecast for the start of Xfinity practice calls a high of 74 degrees and a 41% chance for a thunderstorm.

Friday, July 21

(Times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity