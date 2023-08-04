Friday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity teams are on track Friday at Michigan International Speedway in preparation for Saturday’s race.

A different driver has won each of the past 12 races at the 2-mile track. Ty Gibbs is the only previous winner entered in the Xfinity race. He will pull double duty while competing in both the Xfinity and Cup races.

Ross Chastain will make his Xfinity return as he drives the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing. This will be his first Xfinity start at Michigan since 2019 and his first start with Kaulig since 2020.

ARCA Menards Series teams also are on track Friday as they practice and qualify at Michigan International Speedway.

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High of 84 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation when the Xfinity cars are on the two-mile track.

Friday, Aug. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity