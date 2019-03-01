Friday’s NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off today with one Cup practice and qualifying, two Xfinity practices and both qualifying and the Stratosphere 200 Truck Series race under the lights.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Truck race.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times Eastern)

11 a.m. – Truck garage open

Noon – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1 – 11:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

7:25 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

9 p.m. – Stratosphere 200 Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)