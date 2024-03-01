Friday NASCAR schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
NASCAR Xfinity and Truck teams will be on the track Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while Cup cars go through inspection.
The evening ends with the Truck race. Among those entered in the Truck race are Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Weather
Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and wind gusts of 20-30 mph. Clear skies with a high of 64 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 15 mph at the start of the Truck race.
Friday, March 1
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
1:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
3:30 - 8 :30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
4:35 – 4:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
6:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
7:05 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
9 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)