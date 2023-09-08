Friday NASCAR schedule at Kansas Speedway

The Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series teams practice, qualify and race Friday at Kansas Speedway.

The Cup and Xfinity Series teams are also at the track on Friday. They have garage hours as they prepare for Saturday’s on-track sessions.

Friday’s Truck race marks the end of the Round of 10. The playoff field will decrease to eight drivers after the checkered flag waves.

The Truck Series has competed at Kansas 26 times with 22 drivers celebrating wins. Matt Crafton and Kyle Busch have the most wins with three each. Ricky Hendrick won the inaugural Truck race at Kansas in 2001.

Crafton, who has competed in every Truck race at Kansas, is one of three previous winners in the lineup. Grant Enfinger won the spring race this season. Zane Smith won the spring race last season.

Kansas Speedway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation. High of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Friday, Sept. 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

1 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

4 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity