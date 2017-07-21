Friday’s NASCAR schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Friday will be somewhat of an easy, relaxing day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Cars will only take to the track twice in the afternoon — both being Xfinity Series practice sessions, which will be on the NBC Sports App.
IMS will host the NASCAR Cup Fan Fest from 4:30 – 8 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Cup hauler parade that will see transporters enter the Speedway around 9 p.m. ET.
Here’s the rest of Friday’s schedule (all times Eastern):
FRIDAY, JULY 21
9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
