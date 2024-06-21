Advertisement

Friday NASCAR schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Xfinity Series will have 20 minutes of practice time and then qualify ahead of Saturday's race at the 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Both will air on USA Network.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Weather

  • Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 34% chance of rain and a high of 76 degrees during Xfinity practice and qualifying.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 p.m. - 4:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

  • 4:35 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)